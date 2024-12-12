Hidden Pfizer Report Shows Heart Conditions Getting WORSE Over Time | The Daily Dose
10 Shocking Stories the Media Buried Today
#10 - Hidden Pfizer Report Shows Heart Conditions Getting WORSE Over Time
Nick Hunt has uncovered what regulators are desperate to hide—and the results are jaw-dropping.
Compared to the unvaccinated, vaxxed individuals face:
• A 23% higher risk of acute cardiovascular injury, with the gap worsening over time.
• A 27% higher risk of arrhythmia.
• A 2% higher risk of heart failure, though not yet statistically significant.
• A 30% higher risk of stress cardiomyopathy.
• A 40% higher risk of coronary artery disease, with risks increasing over time.
• A 130% higher risk of myocarditis (within 21 days).
With results like this, it’s no wonder they’re desperately trying to keep this information hidden from the public.
#9 - Daniel Penny and his lawyers have announced they are considering SUING corrupt Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg for malicious prosecution.
Bragg was also caught colluding with the medical examiner during the trial.
#8 - Jill Biden is now OPENLY MOCKING Kamala Harris’ “joy” line.
The audience even knows what’s going on and breaks out into laughter.
#7 - Rep. Jeff Van Drew Says Iran is Launching the Drones Over New Jersey
“Iran launched a mothership probably about a month ago that contains these drones … It’s off the east coast of the United States of America.”
#6 - The Deputy DoD Press Secretary corrects the record and says that these are NOT Iranian drones, that there is no Iranian “mothership” off the eastern seaboard, and that these drones are not from any foreign entities.
She also claims that these are NOT US MIL drones.
#5 - Moscow Threatens REVENGE After Ukraine Strikes Russia with 6 US-Made Ballistic Missiles
#4 - Lawsuit and Accusations of Rape Against Newsmax Host Ed Henry Unravel After So-Called Victim’s Kinky Sexts Revealed
This case illustrates why we must uphold the presumption of innocence until proven guilty.
⚠️ Warning: Explicit Content
#3 - US Postmaster General covers his ears in protest as GA Rep. Rich McCormick blasts him for giving himself an ‘A Grade’ for running USPS.
This is a wild moment. I can’t believe how childish this government official acts.
#2 - FBI Director Christopher Wray has RESIGNED ahead of Kash Patel’s confirmation.
#1 - The United Kingdom BANS Puberty Blockers for Minors
This groundbreaking development occurred after experts warned of an “unacceptable safety risk.”
“The Commission on Human Medicines (CHM) has provided independent expert advice that there is currently an unacceptable safety risk in the continued prescription of puberty blockers to children,” the statement reads. “It recommends indefinite restrictions while work is done to ensure the safety of children and young people.”
Read More: https://dailycaller.com/2024/12/11/uk-bans-puberty-blockers-minors/
BONUS #1 - The View Just Got an Anti-Woke Competitor
BONUS #2 - Judge Jeanine Pirro Sets the Record Straight About Daniel Penny and Jordan Neely
BONUS #3 - Donald Trump’s COVID ‘Game-Changer’ Finds Surprising New Use
BONUS #4 - Ex-Secret Service Agent Warns of Major Attack on Trump Before Inauguration
BONUS #5 - The Most Vaxxed Country on Earth Now Faces a Population Crisis
They need to be in jail
It was reported around 2021 that two doctors received the noble prize for modifying these “Bioweapon Injections” to target the heart! Imagine being rewarded for making something more deadly?
How sick is the world,
we’re living in today?
Not in my wildest dreams or most anybody’s dreams, could we concoct such a “diabolical” method of enhancing, an already
lethal injection, making it
“More Lethal!” Maybe they simply wanted to make sure?
mRNA technology never made it to prime time and was shelved sometime in the 80’s.
One problem still prevalent today is, an uncontrollable inflammatory reactions and another, targeting a specific location.
Another words, it was an absolute disaster, sort of how “Buckshot” reacts, which
we may never learn all the intricacies this most deadly, worldwide DOD attack of epic proportions has caused!
We know millions have died worldwide and millions more disabled. Sadly the death rate continues upwards with cancers and neurological disorders also increasing.
According to Dr Francis Boyle, who wrote the “Bioweapons Act of 1979” signed into law in 1985, Covid and the covid shots are “Weapons of Mass Destruction!”
Dr Boyle coined the phrase “Frankenshots.” He also signed an affidavit stating such. Additionally, 55 undeclared chemicals were found in these most lethal weapons! This is, in no way, an accident or Oops sorry we made a mistake, no this was a deliberate multi pronged deliberate attack worldwide
“Crimes Against Humanity!”
Think about the level of involvement, coordinated and maligned aggression, nastiest of any perpetrated crime against humanity. Those involved, if ever we find a way, to bring forth a legal team, perhaps then, justice would be served / prevail?.
Unfortunately, cowardice evils secured themselves from prosecution with an “immunity clause” for all involved. Of course this must have these, most
“Evilest-of-Monsters” laughing all the way to the bank! Damn them all!
“God does not sleep!”
May God Bless America and The Entire World!
AJR