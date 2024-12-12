#10 - Hidden Pfizer Report Shows Heart Conditions Getting WORSE Over Time

Nick Hunt has uncovered what regulators are desperate to hide—and the results are jaw-dropping.

Compared to the unvaccinated, vaxxed individuals face:

• A 23% higher risk of acute cardiovascular injury, with the gap worsening over time.

• A 27% higher risk of arrhythmia.

• A 2% higher risk of heart failure, though not yet statistically significant.

• A 30% higher risk of stress cardiomyopathy.

• A 40% higher risk of coronary artery disease, with risks increasing over time.

• A 130% higher risk of myocarditis (within 21 days).

(Click on the gallery below)

With results like this, it’s no wonder they’re desperately trying to keep this information hidden from the public.

Click here to read the full report.

#9 - Daniel Penny and his lawyers have announced they are considering SUING corrupt Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg for malicious prosecution.

Bragg was also caught colluding with the medical examiner during the trial.

Credit: https://x.com/nicksortor/status/1866964225320685977?t=MKTrm7j0gEB5P7uXj5kV3Q&s=19

#8 - Jill Biden is now OPENLY MOCKING Kamala Harris’ “joy” line.

The audience even knows what’s going on and breaks out into laughter.

Credit: https://x.com/nicksortor/status/1866955333215850722?t=Se6Srnae4ucgzes_ND8-Dw&s=19

#7 - Rep. Jeff Van Drew Says Iran is Launching the Drones Over New Jersey

“Iran launched a mothership probably about a month ago that contains these drones … It’s off the east coast of the United States of America.”

Credit: https://x.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1866900820299821256?t=05T9MOZnoUw8Drtd_lyY_g&s=19

#6 - The Deputy DoD Press Secretary corrects the record and says that these are NOT Iranian drones, that there is no Iranian “mothership” off the eastern seaboard, and that these drones are not from any foreign entities.

She also claims that these are NOT US MIL drones.

Credit: https://x.com/WarClandestine/status/1866931625151320518?t=2fi80xrwxhPX71_BL7uI4A&s=19

#5 - Moscow Threatens REVENGE After Ukraine Strikes Russia with 6 US-Made Ballistic Missiles

#4 - Lawsuit and Accusations of Rape Against Newsmax Host Ed Henry Unravel After So-Called Victim’s Kinky Sexts Revealed

This case illustrates why we must uphold the presumption of innocence until proven guilty.

⚠️ Warning: Explicit Content

#3 - US Postmaster General covers his ears in protest as GA Rep. Rich McCormick blasts him for giving himself an ‘A Grade’ for running USPS.

This is a wild moment. I can’t believe how childish this government official acts.

Credit: https://x.com/WesternLensman/status/1866647908541665525?t=3kphMZpDJf5aFY_utZvz7A&s=19

#2 - FBI Director Christopher Wray has RESIGNED ahead of Kash Patel’s confirmation.

Credit: https://x.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1866923504689467674

#1 - The United Kingdom BANS Puberty Blockers for Minors

This groundbreaking development occurred after experts warned of an “unacceptable safety risk.”

“The Commission on Human Medicines (CHM) has provided independent expert advice that there is currently an unacceptable safety risk in the continued prescription of puberty blockers to children,” the statement reads. “It recommends indefinite restrictions while work is done to ensure the safety of children and young people.”

Read More: https://dailycaller.com/2024/12/11/uk-bans-puberty-blockers-minors/

