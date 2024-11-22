#10 - Megyn Kelly exposes where the “Tulsi Gabbard is a Russian asset” hoax came from.

If you caught even a glimpse of mainstream media over the past week, you couldn’t miss that they’ve been relentlessly branding Trump’s DNI (Director of National Intelligence) pick, Tulsi Gabbard, as a “Russian asset.”



Similar to how the media accused Trump of the same crime, the sniff test will quickly tell you this is a hoax. But where did this baseless claim originate from? Well, it all started with—surprise—Hillary Clinton.

Megyn Kelly explained how, starting around 2015, Clinton lamented Gabbard’s status as a “rising star” in the Democratic Party. Gabbard was smart, a person of color, articulate, a combat veteran, and beautiful—all qualities that Clinton longed for before her presidential run came crashing down in 2016.

As Gabbard’s popularity continued to rise, she launched her presidential campaign in 2019, championing a populist, anti-war message that challenged the Democratic establishment’s norms. By October of that year, Clinton suggested in a podcast that Gabbard was being groomed by the Russians for a third-party run. The media quickly picked up on this story, the hoax began, and it hasn’t gone away ever since.

Megyn Kelly explains:

“This was started by Hillary Clinton. She started the Tulsi [“Russian asset” hoax] because Tulsi was a rising star within Democratic politics. She had all the boxes checked. She was a woman. She was a minority. She was the first this and the first that. And she was a combat vet, beautiful, well-spoken, like amazing [person],” Kelly noted.

“And then she [Tulsi] started to be kind of open-minded to what Bernie Sanders was saying and maybe had some problems with the Hillary Clinton messaging and having Hillary shoved down our throat as the Democratic nominee back in 2016,” Kelly detailed.

“She [Tulsi] spoke up about it and started to make enemies in the party because of that. And then [she] was outraged when she found out the DNC cheated on behalf of Hillary to try to make sure she got the nomination and screwed Bernie. And she was angry, and a rift was formed.”

“Then Hillary Clinton called her a Russian asset,” Kelly continued, “just like Hillary Clinton’s campaign was the one that made up that Donald Trump was a Russian asset… Those were lies made up by the Clinton campaign. Hillary Clinton absolutely loved making up lies. And her campaign spread them about the Russians interfering against anybody who she didn’t like or wanted to undermine. Tulsi was just one of them.”

Kelly shared how Gabbard’s opposition to the Ukraine war and her meeting with Syrian president Bashar al-Assad added to the “Russian asset” hoax.

But to put that in perspective, Trump famously met a much more hostile leader, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, in an effort to make peace.

Longtime Democrat turned Trump voter Jillian Michaels responded to Kelly’s explanation of the Tulsi hoax, saying, “This makes perfect sense to me.”

She added, “Diplomacy means you talk to your enemies,” arguing that it is even “more important than talking to your allies.”

#9 - Jesse Watters Goes OFF After Guest Reveals the Corrupt Medical System's Conflicts of Interest

1. Almost 50% of the FDA's budget comes from the pharmaceutical industry.

2. Revolving Door: In the past 20 years, 11 of 12 FDA commissioners went on to take high-paying jobs at pharmaceutical companies.

3. “In 2020, the USDA Dietary Guidelines for Americans Committee, 95% of the panelists had conflicts of interest with the food industry and the pharmaceutical industry.”

4. “The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics… not only do they own stock in ultra-processed food companies, but they take gifts from ultra-processed food companies as well.”

5. “The food pyramid was a pyramid scheme to get certain people rich and other people fat and sick.”

#8 - Cenk Uygur Stuns Liberals, Tells Them to ‘Take the Win’ on Cutting Government Spending

“Why would we fight them on a thing we agree on?”

Earlier today, Uygur got a reply from Elon Musk when he said the first place to cut government spending is The Pentagon.

“Hey, Elon Musk put me in charge of the Pentagon: 400 billion, easy. That’ll get you 20% to your goal of 2 trillion right out of the gate,” he posted on X.

Uygur also found it “fantastic” how Don Jr. agreed with him when he said we should ban conflicts of interest by preventing retired generals from taking cushy jobs with defense contractors.

UYGUR: “... I have one suggestion already. The generals are not allowed to get a job with defense contractors for ten years. They authorize so much wasteful spending because they’re going to get hired by those same companies.”

DON JR: “This is a great idea that has been discussed.”

#7 - Seth Meyers Goes Quiet as Ex-NBC Anchor Torches Democrats for ‘Insulting’ the Working Class

“It is tough love time for the Democratic Party. I think it needs to be stripped down and rebuilt.”

Here's how they alienated working-class voters, according to Brian Williams:

1. Ignoring Rising Costs: "A 12-pack of Bounty [paper towels] is $40. Rich folks don't feel that. Poor folks already switched to Sparkle during the COVID lockdown."

2. Touting Stock Market Success While Ignoring Economic Hardship for Regular People: "I think telling them that the Nasdaq is gangbusters is further insulting. It's insulting."

3. Downplaying Border Issues: "I think the biggest unforced error of the Biden administration by far was the border.... To tell people it's not a problem is insulting."

4. Providing Benefits to Migrants While Ignoring Citizens: "For the working class to see incoming migrants getting welcome bags, debit cards, and motel rooms is probably insulting as well."

5. Failing to Address Biden's Cognitive Decline: "I want to know who thought it was a good idea that Joe Biden stand for another four years at 80 years of age and 37% popularity."

#6 - MSNBC Accidentally Proves Pam Bondi Is a Perfect AG pick.

“She will be every bit the loyalist that Matt Gaetz would have been, just with a little more legal experience and a little less baggage.”

Pam Bondi is also:

• ferociously against “Venezuelan prisoners coming straight into our country.”

• a believer that Trump actually won the 2020 election.

“She even stood by Trump's side during his Manhattan criminal trials and defended him outside the courthouse.”

That all sounds pretty darn good to me.

#5 - Just When You Thought Illegal Immigration Couldn’t Get Worse, Biden Does This…

#4 - Ice Cube Explains Why He Rejected the COVID Jab

#3 - Trump Breaks His Silence on Mike Rogers Leading the FBI

#2 - Musk, Ramaswamy Reveal DOGE Blueprint To Cut Government Waste

#1 - Disgraced Bob Casey has officially conceded in Pennsylvania.

Scott Presler writes, “Congratulations to Senator-Elect Dave McCormick! We won’t forget that democrat Bucks County commissioners tried to steal this election. We’re still coming for your seats.”

BONUS #1 - Bill O’Reilly Drops ‘Meteor Story,’ Leaves NewsNation Panel Speechless

BONUS #2 - Heart Attack Crisis Unfolds on Heavily-Vaxxed County

BONUS #3 - How to Get Ivermectin, Z-Pak and More

BONUS #4 - Six Healthy Reasons to Eat More Real Cinnamon (Not Its Cousin)

BONUS #5 - The Shocking Truth About Skin Cancer: What You’re Not Being Told About the Sun

