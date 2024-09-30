#10 - Hillary Clinton warns of October surprise that will upend the election.

The twice-failed presidential hopeful is at it again, dropping predictions about this year’s election.

“I anticipate there will be a full-court press in October,” Clinton said. “The digital airwaves will be filled.”

Clinton explained, “There will be concerted efforts to distort and pervert Kamala Harris, who she is, what she stands for, [and] what she’s done” by “pro-Trump media sites.”

She went on to say, “This is dangerous stuff! It starts online often on the dark web. It migrates. It’s picked up by the pro-Trump media. It’s then reported on by everybody which makes sure it has about 100% coverage and people believe it!”

“So I don’t know what it [the October Surprise] is going to be, but it will be something and we will have to work very hard to make sure that it is exposed as the lie that it is.”

Why is Clinton pushing this message? I believe it's for one of two reasons or both:

1. Clinton is prepping us for another concerted effort to censor another political story damaging to Democrats (think what happened with the Biden laptop).

2. This will be Russiagate 2.0, where they blame foreign interference, “right-wing” alternative media, and “misinformation” for getting Trump elected. Naturally, this also leads to the censorship nightmare that they desperately want.

Buckle up. Things are about to get wild.

READ MORE: https://vigilantnews.com/post/hillary-clinton-warns-october-surprise-will-upend-election/

#9 - Biden drops devastating news on Hurricane Helene victims.

“We’ve given all we have.”

Meanwhile, Gov. DeSantis says he has Florida covered and urges the Federal government to take care of North Carolina. And Trump announced that he's teaming up with Elon Musk to deliver Starlink to hurricane victims so that they can finally communicate.

READ MORE: https://vigilantnews.com/post/biden-drops-devastating-news-for-americans-suffering-in-helenes-disaster-zone/

#8 - SNL Surprisingly Airs the Truth About Joe Biden’s Exit

In an unexpected and spot-on portrayal, Saturday Night Live took aim at the Democratic Party ousting Joe Biden out of the presidential race.

The skit hilariously captures Biden saying, “A lot of people forget I’m president, including me.” Vice President Kamala Harris then steps in, calling Joe “Ja Biden” and thanking him for “putting the country first and handing over the reins.”

But the punchline hits hard when Biden responds, “I didn’t want to. They made me!”

#7 - Austrian Right-Wing Freedom Party Scores Historic Victory In National Elections

READ MORE: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/austrian-right-wing-freedom-party-scores-historic-victory-national-elections

#6 - Taxpayer-Funded Food Pantry Bans White People From Accessing Resources

#5 - Rep. Paul Gosar introduces bill to end vaccine manufacturer immunity from injury lawsuits.

His “End the Vaccine Carveout Act would eliminate the general immunity vaccine manufacturers enjoy from vaccine injury civil suits under the federal National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986.”

READ MORE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/rep-paul-gosar-introduces-bill-to-end-vaccine-manufacturer-immunity-from-injury-lawsuits/

#4 - Elon Musk Warns “If Trump Is Not Elected, This Will Be The Last Election”

Musk said:

Very few Americans realize that, if Trump is NOT elected, this will be the last election. Far from being a threat to democracy, he is the only way to save it!

Let me explain: if even 1 in 20 illegals become citizens per year, something that the Democrats are expediting as fast as humanly possible, that would be about 2 million new legal voters in 4 years.

The voting margin in the swing states is often less than 20 thousand votes. That means if the “Democratic” Party succeeds, there will be no more swing states!!

Moreover, the Biden/Harris administration has been flying “asylum seekers”, who are fast-tracked to citizenship, directly into swing states like Pennsylvania, Ohio, Wisconsin and Arizona. It is a surefire way to win every election.

America then becomes a one-party state and Democracy is over. The only “elections” will be the Democratic Party primaries. This already happened in California many years ago, following the 1986 amnesty.

The only thing holding California back from extreme socialism and suffocating government policies is that people can leave California and still remain in America. Once the whole country is controlled by one party, there will be no escape.

Everywhere in America will be like the nightmare that is downtown San Francisco.

READ MORE: https://vigilantnews.com/post/musk-warns-if-trump-is-not-elected-this-will-be-the-last-election/

#3 - Ryan Routh pleads not guilty over alleged assassination attempt on Trump.

#2 - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shares three rules everyone needs to remember.

1) When you give a government a power, it will never voluntarily relinquish it

2) If you give a government a power, it will ultimately abuse that power to the maximum extent possible

3) Nobody ever complied their way out of totalitarianism

Credit: https://x.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1840481424786297017

#1 - Tulsi Gabbard issues urgent warning to every American.

"A vote for Kamala Harris is a vote for Dick Cheney. A vote for Kamala Harris is a vote for the neocon warmongers. A vote for Kamala Harris is a vote for the military-industrial complex. A vote for Kamala Harris is a vote for nuclear war."

"They are throwing everything that they can at us to undermine our democracy because they are terrified of what a free people in a free society will do to uproot them from their power and bring our interests to the forefront once again of freedom, peace, and prosperity."

"We must send a powerful and boisterous message, loud and clear to the warmongers in Washington, that we will not allow you to destroy our families. We will not allow you to destroy our loved ones, our communities. We will not allow you to destroy our planet."

"I endorse President Trump in this election because to me, as an American, as a soldier, as a veteran, there is only one choice that is our best hope, to walk us back from the brink of World War III and nuclear war."

BONUS #1 - Critical care specialist Dr. Pierre Kory says, “Millions are dead across the world from these vaccines.”

Just in his own private practice, Dr. Kory has seen almost 1500 patients “who are now disabled and suffering” after taking the COVID shots.

For every 800 injections administered, Denis Rancourt has found that one vaccine-related death occurs.

This 1-in-800 number becomes even more alarming when you consider how many doses were given.

At the time of Rancourt and colleagues’ report, 13.5 billion COVID-19 injections were administered.

Divide that number by 800, and you end up with approximately 17 million COVID-19 vaccine-related deaths.

BONUS #2 - The Most Vaxxed Country on Earth Now Faces a Population Crisis

BONUS #3 - How to Get Ivermectin, Z-Pak and More

BONUS #4 - Elon Musk Sounds the Alarm on the Fall of the United States

BONUS #5 - Mike Davis launches a $1 million Spanish-language ad campaign in swing states, informing non-citizens that voting in federal elections is a crime that could result in deportation.

"Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin just found 6,000 non-citizens who are illegally registered to vote. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott found 2,000 non-citizens who actually voted illegally in prior elections. So when the media tries to say this isn't happening, they're lying to you."

"They go get a driver's license, and oftentimes, they are just put on the voter rolls. Then, they get a mail-in ballot, and they fill out the mail-in ballot, but they may not know that they are actually committing a deportable crime."

Credit: https://x.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1840841441981186280

