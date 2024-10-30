Idaho Health Board Makes Landmark Decision | The Daily Dose
#10 - Idaho health board becomes the first to REMOVE Covid-19 vaccines from their clinics.
“These products are unsafe, and we do not promote them.”
After a stunning 4-to-3 vote, Idaho’s Southwest District Health bravely decided to pull the COVID shots from 30 locations where it provides healthcare services.
By doing so, they’ve become “the first health agency in America to do that,” Laura Demaray, a Southwest Idaho nurse, told @ChildrensHD.
The board came to this decision after a group of presentations from hero doctors like Peter McCullough, Ryan Cole, James Thorp, and more convinced them that the shots are “not safe for human use.”
This is a historic decision because it leads the way for more clinics to follow suit and stop offering dangerous COVID shots to unsuspecting patients who still “trust the Science™.”
In a striking statement, Dr. John Tribble, the board’s only physician, said: “This experiment with mRNA gene therapy during COVID-19 will be shown to be one of the most egregious examples of democide in world history.”
#9 - Byron Donalds Shuts Down Joe Biden’s Attempt to Backtrack on “Garbage” Remark
“He thinks that they [Trump supporters] are garbage. That’s a fact. And what I go back to is four years ago, around this same time, it was Joe Biden that went on the Breakfast Club and famously said that if you couldn’t vote for him, then you weren’t Black. It’s the same Joe Biden making the same type of statement four years ago. So this is consistent with who he is.”
#8 - A stunning analysis of voter history records by Michigan data expert Tim Vetter reveals 208,075 votes were cast in Michigan by 82,647 voters.
Something is majorly off here.
#7 - Harris Campaign Caught Red-Handed Manipulating X To Censor Criticism
The Harris-Walz campaign has seen great success in manipulating Reddit’s algorithm, but that isn’t the only social media site they’re manipulating.
The campaign has also been targeting Elon Musk’s X, perhaps the most influential site for political news. One particular goal, according to a user of the Harris-Walz campaign Discord server, is to get campaign volunteers to swarm the site and “block [community notes] we don’t like.”
#6 - Facebook was looking to earn favors with the Biden-Harris regime when they censored the Hunter Biden laptop story.
@BreannaMorello obtained the full 82-page report that the Judiciary Committee is about to release.
This revealed a shocking admission from Facebook’s then Vice President of Global Affairs, Nick Glegg:
"Obviously, our calls on this could color the way an incoming Biden administration views us more than almost anything else…" he said in an internal message.
What that means in plain English is, “If we kill the story and rig the election in favor of Biden, they’ll leave us alone and maybe do us a favor.”
#5 - RINO ‘Screw Your Freedom’ Arnold Schwarzenegger Endorses Kamala — Mike Cernovich Issues Blistering Response
#4 - CNN’s Harry Enten Breaks Down ‘Signs’ Pointing To Trump Victory
“You can’t say you weren’t warned.”
#3 - Congress is Bracing for Violence After the Election
#2 - Feminist author and ex-Clinton advisor endorses Donald Trump for president!
“The people I voted for silenced my voice. They killed thousands of people and put the man [Steve Bannon] who tried to help me save the lives of thousands of people in prison. And at a certain point, you just have to stand up for what's right,” Dr. Naomi Wolf told Bannon.
Her reasons for voting for Trump are because she:
• Was silenced by Biden-Harris regime for warning about the dangers of the COVID mRNA injections and opposes censorship.
• Sees Trump as an “eloquent, articulate, thoughtful, and very funny” leader.
• Supports Trump's efforts for peace in the Middle East.
• When Democrats shut her down and infringed on her First Amendment rights, it was Steve Bannon and the War Room posse who offered to lift up her voice.
#1 - Mainstream Media Airs Shocking Segment About ‘Turbo Cancer’
Fox News 45 Baltimore brought on censored doctor Paul Marik to talk about it.
“There seems to be an association between… vaccination, particularly the boosters, and the development of turbo cancer,” Dr. Marik said.
This is a holy-smokes moment. It’s hard to believe they actually aired this.
BONUS #1 - White House Spin After Biden Called Millions of Trump Supporters “Garbage” is So Pathetic That Even CNN Isn’t Buying It
BONUS #2 - How to Prepare for a Post-Election Nightmare Now
BONUS #3 - Why You Should Never Touch Receipts
BONUS #4 - How to Get Ivermectin, Z-Pak and More
BONUS #5 - Whoopi Goldberg Loses Her Mind in Certifiably Insane Rant Against Trump
Common sense is winning in Idaho
