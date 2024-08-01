It Only Took One Day to Debunk This Secret Service Narrative
They’re going to have to do better than this…
Yesterday, acting Secret Service Director Rowe testified how difficult it must have been for counter-snipers to spot Crooks.
Today, an explosive video reveals a person running on the roof in plain sight minutes before Crooks opened fire.
“Shooter, no elbows, you barely make out the crown of his head,” Rowe said.
This newly-surfaced video shows someone moving straight up, making it hard to understand why snipers didn’t spot him.
Read more on the damning new video here.
I went back and synced up this new footage with the full video of the rally -- Crooks is standing up running across the roof roughly 2 1/2 minutes before the first shot.
WHAT WAS TRUMP STILL DOING ON THE STAGE?
Edit -- YouTube link so you can do it yourself if you want: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1RgEu4Lzcts
The first line of the new video "should we bring him up here" is at 5:44 -- first shot at 8:36.
It hurts to know our government agencies cannot be trusted. Their lies and stonewalling have been revealed for anyone with eyes to see. SS and LEOs would appeal to the public for information about that day. Instead we see argumentative beaurocrats make excuses about lost data. This appears to be an evil plot to have a President and innocent bystanders gravely injured and murdered. Everyone in that department should be summarily dismissed and prosecuted to the full extent of the law. The people demand justice and liberty for the dead and injured. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸