#10 - Actor exposes cancer breakthrough suppressed by Big Pharma.

Remarkable success stories are pouring in from people using Ivermectin and Fenbendazole to combat cancer.

Mel Gibson dropped a bombshell on Joe Rogan’s podcast, revealing that three of his friends had “stage four cancer,” and now “all three of them don’t have cancer right now at all.”

“And they had some serious stuff going on,” Gibson emphasized.

Dr. William Makis, who treated one of Gibson’s friends, has been rigorously researching the anti-cancer potential of Ivermectin and Fenbendazole over the past two years. During that time, he discovered, “There are over 100 papers on the success of Ivermectin and cancer.”

“Ivermectin can actually kill cancer stem cells,” Dr. Makis explained, noting that it targets the cells “that chemo can’t kill.” He added, “It can also reverse resistance that cancer cells develop to certain types of chemotherapy.”

The benefits extend further. “It [Ivermectin] makes cancer cells susceptible to radiation treatment as well. And so it’s a radiosensitizer,” he shared.

Yet, research into these applications has been neglected. “Big Pharma has completely abandoned it. Ivermectin is off-patent. No one’s going to make money on it,” Dr. Makis pointed out.

Taking action where others haven’t, Dr. Makis applied his findings to his practice. “I have over 1,000 cancer patients who are on either a combination of Ivermectin and Fenbendazole or Ivermectin and Mebendazole,” he shared.

Some of his patients were “given a terminal diagnosis” but are now “cancer-free” or have their “cancer under control.”

“Patients, for example, who are taking combinations of chemo and Ivermectin or radiation and Ivermectin are seeing dramatic results that oncologists have never seen, that radiation oncologists have never seen,” Dr. Makis shared.

“Tumors shrinking down to almost nothing, liver metastases disappearing, brain metastases disappearing.”

“There are hundreds, if not thousands, of testimonials” documenting the success stories of Ivermectin and Fenbendazole, Dr. Makis added, offering hope to patients seeking alternatives.

He strongly believes that “the future of cancer care is in repurposed drugs.”

For more information on the use of Ivermectin and Fenbendazole for cancer, follow

on Substack.

