Japanese Professor Delivers Stunning Message Everyone Needs to Hear

The Vigilant Fox
Apr 11, 2024
Masayasu Inoue, MD, PhD, and Professor Emeritus at Osaka City University Medical School, recently released an eight-minute video with a groundbreaking message for the world.

He said, “The pandemic was used as a false pretext by the WHO to drive vaccinations of all peoples in the world.”

Inoue also declared that the fraudulent use of “experimental gene therapy to healthy people” was not only an “extreme violation of human rights,” but “the result was the induction of the terrible drug-induced injury that has never [been] seen in human history.”

