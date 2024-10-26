Donald Trump just accomplished what Kamala Harris never could—take unscripted questions from Joe Rogan and answer them directly and clearly.

The conversation started with a bang as Rogan shed light on shocking footage from Trump’s 2015 appearance on The View.

You won't believe how well the cast treated him, as Barbara Walters refers to Trump as a “friend.”

JOE ROGAN: “Watch this...This is literally bonkers.”

BARBARA WALTERS: “Please welcome my friend, Donald Trump.”

JOE ROGAN: “Watch this. Just watch this. This is nuts. We're in an alternative universe, okay? Because this is not that long ago.”

Minutes later, in a moment of self-reflection, Trump told Rogan that his “biggest mistake” in his first term was appointing some “bad people” to his administration.

This includes National Security Advisor John Bolton and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.

Trump revealed that the presidency involves around 10,000 federal appointments, including 100 major ones.

Now that Trump has seen the swamp with his own eyes and familiarized himself with Washington, he has much higher confidence that his future picks would better serve the American people.

Rogan, who has not historically been a Trump fan, started dishing out compliments to the former president, telling him that the reason why he's so popular is because he's genuine and doesn't speak in “bullsh*t, pre-prepared politician lingo.”

Rogan pointed to the glorious moment when Trump told Hillary Clinton to her face, “You'd be in jail.”

He explained, “One of the beautiful things about you is that you freeball. Like you get out, and you do these huge events, and you’re just talking. We’ve highlighted you on the show many times when you did this Biden impression where he’s walking around, doesn’t know what he’s doing. It’s funny, it’s stand-up, it’s funny stuff.”

“And you were making fun of Elon one time; you were doing an Elon impression. It’s great. You have comedic instincts. Like when you said to Hillary, ‘You’d be in jail.’ It’s great timing. But it’s like that kind of stuff was unheard of as a politician. Like no one had done that.”

Elon Musk then entered the conversation, as Trump marveled at his brilliant mind, saying that he’s “the greatest guy” and is so smart that he must be “from a different planet.”

Trump was stunned the moment Musk's Starship rocket defied all odds, landing precisely on its designated pad after a groundbreaking test flight.

Trump was on the phone with an “important guy” when he watched it happen and asked, “Who else can do that?”

“Nobody,” he replied. “Russia can’t do it. The United States. Nobody can do it.”

The conversation took a serious turn when Joe Rogan pointed out that “a lot of weirdness” happened in the 2020 election, “particularly with mail-in ballots.”

He appropriately mentioned that before 2020, it was “common“ to question the election results because “no one thinks [election fraud] is 0%.”

“I've never met one person—not a super liberal progressive, far-left person, or a right-wing conservative—not one person thinks it's zero percent,” Rogan said.

Responding to Kamala Harris comparing Trump to Hitler, he blasted the vice president, calling her “a very low IQ person.”

Trump held so much confidence in Kamala’s lack of intelligence that he challenged her to prove otherwise by taking an IQ test, pointing out that she completely fell apart during her softball interview with Anderson Cooper.

“She took two days off, and she studied and studied all day long, and then she comes out with a result. That was a real embarrassment,” Trump bashed.

Rogan dropped a viral take when he declared that Republicans are now “punk rock” and “the rebels” of society.

“You want to be punk rock? You want to buck the system?” Rogan asked. “You are conservative now,” he confidently stated.

“The liberals are now pro-silencing criticism. They are pro-censorship. They talk about regulating free speech. It's bananas to watch," Rogan lamented.

Clip: @Kanekoathegreat

Trump didn’t hesitate to announce that he is “completely committed” to having Robert Kennedy Jr. in his administration.

He even came prepared with a chart that shows America's life expectancy is DROPPING while other countries don't have the same problem.

Trump revealed that his only concern about Kennedy is his environmental views.

“The only thing I want to be a little careful about with him is the environmental [stuff] because he doesn’t like oil. I love oil and gas,” Trump said with a smile.

“Just keep him out of that!” Rogan replied. “There’s plenty of good work that could be done if you focus on health.”

Going further, Trump outed Big Pharma and revealed that they were “not thrilled” when they heard RFK Jr. would be joining the Trump administration.

This moment came when Rogan asked Trump, “Do you have anyone that is pressuring you to not work with him?”—to which Trump replied with a clear “Yes.”

“That [life expectancy] chart is a terrible chart. It's such a bad chart when you look at where we are compared to other countries that don't spend 10 cents [per dollar we do] ... But yeah. I've had some people that aren't exactly thrilled,” Trump said.

Some viewers were left stunned as Rogan agreed with Trump that there were at least two undeniable instances of election interference in 2020.

The first one was the Russia collusion hoax, where it was purported that Trump was a “Russian asset.”

The major instance of election interference was the Hunter Biden laptop story. Twitter 1.0 removed links to the story, while 51 former intelligence agents dismissed it as “Russian disinformation.”

“And the only reason why they got away with this lie was because they continually labeled you as this horrible threat to democracy and Hitler,” Rogan said.

“They kept saying you were going to be a dictator, ignoring the fact that you weren't a dictator for the four years when you were actually the president.”

The most hilarious moment of the night dropped when Trump candidly asked Rogan, “Can you imagine Kamala doing this show?”

Rogan replied, "I could imagine her doing this show," but Trump pushed back, insisting that if Kamala dared to engage in an unscripted three-hour conversation, she'd be lying on the floor unconscious, needing a medic.

Democrats suffered a devastating blow when Rogan concluded that the “only thing that makes sense” for why Dem politicians would oppose voter ID is because “they want to cheat.”

A shocking new Gallup poll recently showed that 84% of Americans support requiring photo ID to vote.

This includes 67% of Democrats who support the measure.

Meanwhile, Dem politicians strongly oppose voter IDs, which tells you that they care more about cheating than secure elections.

Trump broadcasted a major move, announcing that the JFK files would be released “almost immediately” when he takes office.

Rogan probed Trump about why he never opened them up during his first term, and Trump responded that certain people “asked [him] not to do it.”

“I can't tell you whether or not they're going to find anything of interest... But I was asked not to do it, and I thought that was a reasonable ask. But now I'm going to do it. I'm going to do it very soon,” Trump said.

The conversation took an interesting turn when Rogan asked Trump if he believes aliens exist, to which Trump replied, “There's no reason not to.”

Trump told Rogan, “I interviewed jet pilots that were solid people... And they said, ‘We saw things that were very strange, like a round ball. But it wasn't a comet or a meteor. It was something. And it was going four times faster than an F-22,’ which is a very fast plane.”

In the final moments, Trump asked, “How long have we been talking?” Rogan’s producer, Jamie, revealed it had been a whopping three hours.

With a speech looming, Trump told Rogan, “It’s been an honor,” calling him a “fascinating guy” and promising, “We’ll do it again.”

“I’m going to make a great speech, and I’m going to say, if I’m a little off tonight, I’m going to blame you,” Trump quipped.

With a big smile, he said with astonishment, “I spoke to this guy for three hours.”

The full conversation is available to watch on Joe Rogan’s YouTube page.

