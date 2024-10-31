#10 - J.D. Vance Drops Vaccine Bombshell Personal Story

J.D. Vance revealed on the Joe Rogan podcast that “the sickest [he’s] been in the last 15 years” is when he took the COVID vaccine.

Vance felt so badly that he said his heart was “racing,” and he was left bedbound for two days straight.

Despite having COVID “five times,” Vance said that COVID was at worst a “sinus infection” compared to being the “sickest [he’s] been” with the vaccine.

Rogan jumped in, adding that he knows several liberal public figures who believe they’ve suffered vaccine injuries, but they don’t want to admit it publicly out of fear of being labeled “anti-vaccine.”

“Yeah,” Vance agreed, sharing that he has encountered several individuals in the same situation, saying “I know people who are public figures who have had serious vaccine side effects who do not want anyone to talk about it. Absolutely. They’re scared of being labeled an anti-vaxxer.”

One of those people injured, Vance revealed, is “a Senate colleague who doesn’t want to talk about it but worries that it’s permanently affected his sense of balance, dizziness, and vertigo.”

“I’ve talked to a number of people who think that they got vaccine injured. Some of them are public about it, and some of them are not,” Vance said.

#9 - Mark Cuban Gets Met With Rude Awakening When Bill O'Reilly Fact Checks Him to His Face

CUBAN: “Trump inflation was up 25% over the Obama economy he inherited... He had four years to make tariffs work with China. China kicked his ass.”

O'REILLY: “I got to jump in with course corrections here. Number one, the real wages, which is really the only economic barometer for the folks, was up 8.2% in the four years Trump was president. 8.2% across the board for working Americans. Fact. Under Biden-Harris, it is around 1%. No COVID pandemic. They have failed.”

“Number two, inflation didn’t start because Putin and the Arabs did anything. Inflation started [because] Biden signed in his first week in office at least 20 executive orders making it harder for every fuel company to harvest their product.”

#8 - Based Mom Shuts Down Abortion Extremist Live on NewsNation

“Where was ‘my body, my choice’ during COVID?”

Responding to claims that Kamala Harris is the only person who can bring the country together, Tiffany Justice replied, “I was at MSG. I gave the invocation on Sunday, and I saw RFK there. I saw Tulsi Gabbard there. I saw people in that audience that have never voted Republican before in their lives, and they're coming together to support Donald Trump.”

#7 - RFK Jr. Masterfully Counters Geraldo Rivera's TDS-Fueled Question About January 6th

He didn't see this angle coming.

RIVERA: “How can you trust President Trump to honor the Constitution when he was a sore loser last time, defied the Constitution, defied the constitutional succession, and attempted to basically stay in power despite the fact that he had lost the election?”

KENNEDY: “I think what happened at the end of that election was a peaceful transition of power... I think the attacks on our Constitution over the last four years have eclipsed anything that happened on January 6th. I think censorship is the largest threat to American democracy today.”

Kennedy’s response was so good that even Stephen A. Smith thought he made a fair point.

#6 - CNN’s Kaitlan Collins loses control as Howard Lutnik brings forth major concerns about the childhood vaccine schedule.

#5 - White House May Have Violated Presidential Records Act by Altering Biden’s “Garbage” Remark in Transcript

Even progressive news outlets now admit that Biden did, indeed, call Trump’s supporters “garbage.”

In a bombshell report, @shellenberger pointed out that the White House appears to have violated the Presidential Records Act by altering official transcripts.

#4 - Elon Musk will continue his $1M giveaways after his legal team successfully delayed a lawsuit brought by the Philadelphia DA until after the election.

#3 - Jake Paul endorses Donald Trump for president to his 70M social media followers.

#2 - Poll judge login credentials, including username, password, and election code, discovered on folded paper outside a Dallas, Texas polling site.

#1 - Trump pledges to homeschooling parents that he will eliminate taxes on up to $10,000 per child each year on costs associated with their children’s education.

BONUS #1 - Biden Looks Completely Dejected After Young Girl Flees His Pawing Hands at White House Party

BONUS #2 - The Secret IRS Loophole You Need to Know About

BONUS #3 - The Most Devastating COVID Report So Far

BONUS #4 - How to Get Ivermectin, Z-Pak and More

BONUS #5 - Why You Should Never Touch Receipts

