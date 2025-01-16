Joe Biden, often called the “worst president in history,” just delivered a 17-minute farewell address to America with Trump set to take office in just four days.

In a last-ditch attempt to rewrite history, Biden brazenly claimed credit for the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, ignoring Trump’s decisive warning to Hamas:

“If they [hostages] are not back by the time I get into office, all hell will break out in the Middle East, and it will not be good for Hamas, and it will not be good, frankly, for anyone,” Trump warned.

But Biden stressed MY administration:

“After eight months of nonstop negotiation, my administration—by my administration—a ceasefire and a hostage deal has been reached by Israel and Hamas, the elements of which I laid out in great detail in May of this year,” Biden said.

Biden took a long inhale, blinking heavily as he struggled to stay awake, attempting to portray himself as a statesman whistleblower akin to President Dwight D. Eisenhower warning about the military-industrial complex.

The next big threat, Biden said, is the “tech-industrial complex.” While this might sound like a reference to Big Tech’s monopoly-like power, it actually refers to what he sees as insufficient censorship, as he later revealed in his speech.

“You know, in his farewell address, President Eisenhower spoke of the dangers of the military-industrial complex. He warned us then about, and I quote, ‘the potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power,’ end of quote,” Biden said.

“Six decades later, I’m equally concerned about the potential rise of a tech-industrial complex that could pose real dangers for our country as well.”

Biden lamented that the “free press,” referring to the corrupt legacy media, was “crumbling,” along with social media platforms like Facebook abandoning “fact-checking.”

He warned that the “avalanche of mis- and disinformation,” which is code for free speech, is a threat to your children, your families, and democracy itself.

“We must hold the social platforms accountable to protect our children, our families, and our very democracy from the abuse of power,” Biden said.

After being pushed out of the race by Nancy Pelosi, Barack Obama, and Chuck Schumer, Biden sought revenge by doubling down on his call to BAN Congress members from trading stocks.

“We need to ban members of Congress from trading stocks while they’re in the Congress.”

In his final words, Biden thanked the American people “after 50 years of public service,” urging them to “stand guard” and “be the keeper of the flame.”

Fittingly, the broadcast concluded with a sound resembling a heart flatline—symbolizing the death of the Biden presidency.

Good riddance.

