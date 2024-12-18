With Nancy Pelosi stuck in the hospital recovering from a broken hip, Biden is floating the idea of banning members of Congress from trading stocks while in office.

He stated, “I think we should be changing the law that we have to abide by at the federal level—that nobody, nobody in the Congress should be able to make money in the stock market while they’re in the Congress.”

However, Fox News host Jesse Watters isn’t buying Biden’s timing, saying that this isn't about fighting corruption but “getting retribution.” He reported.

“Biden didn’t want to ban Congress from insider trading during his entire 50-year career in D.C., but a month before he leaves, he gives Nancy a little gift. This isn’t about stopping corruption. It’s about getting retribution.”

“So if Nancy wants to get rich in the House, she might have to do it the old-fashioned way, peddling influence like the Big Guy.”

