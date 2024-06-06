Tony Fauci recently said the unvaccinated were “responsible” for an “additional 200,000 to 300,000 deaths” in America.

Well, Joe Rogan now has some words for Mr. Fauci.

“Hey, man, you made it, first of all. Don’t blame us. First of all, you made it. You f*cking made it. You funded it. You were a part of the research.”

This is what psychopaths like Fauci do. They always point the finger of blame at someone else. So it comes as no surprise that Fauci also threw his senior adviser, Dr. David Morens, under the bus after damning emails surfaced.

“Tony doesn’t want his fingerprints on origin stories.”

“I will delete anything I don’t want to see in the New York Times.”

“I try to always communicate on Gmail because my NIH email is FOIA’d constantly.”

Watch the Full Video: