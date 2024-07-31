Tucker Carlson tried to warn us seven months ago that when protests, impeachment, and indictment fail, the only “arrow” left is assassination.

After the first attempt on Trump’s life in Butler, Pennsylvania, people are wondering if it will happen again. One of those people is Joe Rogan, the world’s most popular podcaster.

In episode #2182 of The Joe Rogan Experience, he said that it’s going to be “interesting” if Trump and Harris debate each other. That is, “If he [Trump] lives.”

JOE ROGAN: “That's gonna be interesting if they do debate.”

MICHAEL MALICE: “They're gonna do a debate — have several.”

JOE ROGAN: “If he lives.”

MICHAEL MALICE: “Yeah.”

JOE ROGAN: “Do you think they're gonna try to take him out again?”

MICHAEL MALICE: “Yes.”

JOE ROGAN: “Yeah, I do too. I think if they did that, this is not the only time they're gonna do that. And then also, that one was so Lee Harvey Oswald. It was so perfect. Lone gunman—take him out..”

MICHAEL MALICE: “At a certain point, if you're that sloppy, you're in on it.”

JOE ROGAN: “Someone had to at least know that he was under threat.”

MICHAEL MALICE: “Or didn't care. They didn't care.”

JOE ROGAN: “Yeah.”

Secret Service Whistleblower Speaks Out

What's chilling is that it's not just Rogan and Malice saying this but also a Secret Service counter-sniper.

Jesse Watters reports, “A Secret Service counter-sniper is predicting another assassination attempt before November. In an email obtained by Real Clear Politics, a Secret Service agent with 20 years of experience on the counter-sniper team is announcing he's gonna blow the whistle until all of his supervisors are fired. The counter-sniper says his mission is to prevent another JFK-style assassination. And the only reason that hasn't happened is because they've gotten lucky.”

The email reads, “We all should expect another assassination attempt to happen before November. We've exposed our inability to protect our leaders due to our leadership.”

“After this email went public, it was wiped off the Secret Service servers,” reported Watters. “There's a massive cover-up underway.”

Click here to watch the full report.

