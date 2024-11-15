#10 - Joe Rogan GUARANTEES Joe Biden voted for Donald Trump.

“Look at his f—king smile, dude! Look at his f—king smile, man. That’s like when your kid gets married.”

“He lost! His party lost. He was happy.”

Rogan went wild after he pointed out that when Hillary Clinton lost in 2016, Obama looked miserable during his transition meeting with Trump.

On the other hand, Joe Biden smiled so big that he looked like the “Cheshire Cat” from Alice in Wonderland.

“Biden voted for Trump. I guarantee it. I f—king guarantee it,” Rogan declared.

“He’s like, ‘That b*tch [Kamala], she went down.’ You can’t tell me he wasn’t happy... I guarantee you. I guarantee you that motherf—ker was happy. He had a giant smile on his face. He said, ‘welcome back’ to him [Trump].”

“Four months ago, that guy was gonna be running again. And now here he is, smiling like the Cheshire Cat,” Rogan marveled.

#9 - Jillian Michaels Goes Scorched Earth on RFK Jr. Haters With a Series of Stunning Truth Bombs

“If you're afraid of RFK, you've lost your mind! Take a back seat. Let the professionals in this space handle it.”

• Infertility rates are the highest ever.

• Early-onset cancer diagnoses are up 79% over the last three decades.

• 74% of adults in America are overweight or obese.

• Health-related conditions are the number one cause of bankruptcy.

Moreover, @JillianMichaels says it is hard to be healthy in America because it is difficult “by design.”

1. Big farming proliferates these cheap, toxic calories.

2. Big food picks up those calories and tinkers with them a bit more with their food scientists to make them more addictive and omnipresent.

3. Then Big Pharma catches us on the other side and starts treating all of our sicknesses with their pills for every ill.

“We need change. We need it now. What they're doing isn't working, and it's not working on purpose because it's profitable for the very few.”

#8 - NY Mayor Eric Adams Stuns the View With Hard Truths About the 2024 Election

These truth bombs hurt so bad that even the audience recoiled in pain.

“They [voters] are not talking about Hitler. They're talking about housing.”

“When I'm in the streets talking to them, they're not asking me, Eric, 'Tell me about fascism.' They’re talking about finance.”

“And what you saw in this city, in this election, when you saw the shift and the city becoming and the state becoming redder, is because we stopped talking about working-class people’s issues.... We need to talk to everyday working-class people. And we stopped doing that.”

#7 - Scott Jennings Shuts Down TWO CNN Panelists Flipping Out Over RFK Jr.'s HHS Nomination

GEOFF DUNCAN: “RFK Jr. is a nut.”

SCOTT JENNINGS: “Let's get to the real issue here, which is you want to insult the man... Public trust in the health regime in this country is as low as it's ever been.”

JOHN AVION: “But why?”

SCOTT JENNINGS: “Because of COVID! Because of school closures. Because of mask mandates... Because this country was drugged through a bunch of condescending and heavy-handed mandates that all turned out to be garbage. And that's why it's low, and the questions are valid.”

JOHN AVION: “RFK helped promote the assault on the CDC that lowered [public trust].”

SCOTT JENNINGS: “No, the CDC led to its own demise!”

#6 - Sylvester Stallone Likens Donald Trump to Rocky AND George Washington

“We are in the presence of a really MYTHICAL character... Nobody in the world could have pulled off what he pulled off.”

“When George Washington defended his country, he had no idea that he was going to change the world, because without him, you can imagine what the world would look like. Guess what? We got the second George Washington. Congratulations!”

#5 - Charlamagne Urges Fani Willis To Drop Trump Case

“Nobody's going to have your back.”

“If I was Fani Willis, I wouldn’t still be pursuing that case. When you have President Biden welcoming Trump back to the White House, taking pics with him, smiling, offering assistance for him in the peaceful transition — which I’m all for, by the way — my thing is, what’s the point of Fani sticking her neck out there to continue pursuing him?” Charlamagne asked. “Why go through all of that? Because you know there’s going to be retaliation.”

Read More: https://dailycaller.com/2024/11/15/charlamagne-urges-fani-willis-drop-trump-case/

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) said he was “excited” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination for the secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS).

“I’m excited by the news that the President-Elect will appoint @RobertKennedyJr to @HHSGov. He helped us defeat vaccine mandates in Colorado in 2019 and will help make America healthy again by shaking up HHS and FDA,” Polis wrote in a post on social platform X, referencing the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Read more: https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/4991544-democratic-governor-excited-by-rfk-jr-pick-for-hhs/

In other news, federal health bureaucrats are officially PANICKING over RFK Jr.’s HHS nomination. Read more on that here: