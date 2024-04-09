Joe Rogan Drops Theory Explaining Why Most Doctors Are Silent on COVID Vax Injuries and Deaths

The world's most popular podcaster recently dropped some interesting insights on episode #2132 of The Joe Rogan Experience with Andrew Schulz. Specifically, he crafted a logical explanation for why so many doctors are absolutely silent on COVID-19 vaccine injuries and deaths.

“It takes a very courageous person to say, ‘Not only was I wrong, but I probably f*cked people over. And a lot of people might have been adversely affected,’” Rogan said.

“They told you to get it. They probably chastised people and scolded people [who] didn’t get it. So now, they have this opinion that they have started with and they stuck with, and they want to be correct.”

Rogan also revealed some disturbing anecdotes in relation to the COVID shots:

1.) Two of his friends now have pacemakers following the rollout of the C19 injections. “One of them is in his thirties, [and] one of them is in his forties.”

2.) “People I know personally [who] got the shot blacked out—quite a few.”

“There’s a lot of factors (going into why more people are dying), but one of those factors might be this experimental medication,” Rogan argued.

Watch the full video:

