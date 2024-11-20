#10 - Joe Rogan ERUPTS on The New York Times for “fack-checking” RFK Jr. on toxic food ingredients while simultaneously proving him right.

“That made my brain hurt just reading it.”

The “fact-check” in question all started when The New York Times claimed RFK Jr. was “wrong” about differences in Froot Loops’ ingredients between Canada and the United States.

However, their own reporting admitted that the U.S. version contains harmful chemicals like Red Dye 40, Yellow 5, Blue 1, and butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT), while the Canadian version uses “natural colorings made from blueberries and carrots.”

“So they’re literally saying he was wrong, but he was right,” Rogan scoffed. “That is the f—king dangerous chemicals banned in Canada that we’re trying to get rid of in America!”

Rogan continued to question what possible motivation The New York Times could have to “fact-check” RFK Jr.’s efforts to remove toxic ingredients from the food supply.

“Like, what are you trying to do? Are you trying to remove all leftover credibility? Are you trying to k*ll it all?” Rogan asked. “Are you secretly working for the Chinese? Like, what are you doing?”

Rogan’s guest, Jimmy Corsetti, concluded, “It’s probably backed by Monsanto or something.”

#9 - Scott Presler tells corrupt Bucks County, PA commissioners who tried to steal the Senate election that he is gunning for their seats right to their faces.

"I have a message: peacefully, we are COMING for your seat in 2027 if you don't resign TODAY. I am coming for your seat."

She replies, "Have at it!"

Credit: https://x.com/EricLDaugh/status/1859276862272483645

#8 - RFK Jr. exposes the disturbing truth about the Ukraine war in three minutes, revealing it as a money-laundering scheme for BlackRock.

In a shocking admission, Mitch McConnell revealed that the hundreds of billions of dollars American taxpayers are sending to Ukraine are actually going to “American defense manufacturers” instead.

“And who do you think owns every one of those companies?” Kennedy asked. The answer is BlackRock.

H/T: https://x.com/ElijahSchaffer/status/1859273813763997882

#7 - Dr. Peter McCullough reveals that serious side effects from the COVID vaccine were anticipated by the FDA in October 2020.

“Before the products finished their trials, there was a slide saying, ‘These are the side effects that we anticipate: myocarditis, blood clots, paralysis with Guillain-Barre syndrome.’ And the list goes on and on and on.”

Video: https://x.com/P_McCulloughMD/status/1859213716115341605

#6 - Laken Riley’s father reads a heartbreaking journal entry Laken wrote to her future husband and family.

Laken, who was brutally murdered by an illegal immigrant, wrote, “To my future husband. I want you to know that I'm thinking about you… I'm working every day to become the best wife I can be by working through my current relationships to best prepare me for ours and our kids.”

Video: https://x.com/_johnnymaga/status/1859294663263289501

#5 - Sunny Hostin Reluctantly Reads ‘Legal Note’ on Air After Smearing Matt Gaetz as a Sex Trafficker

#4 - MSNBC, CNBC on the Chopping Block as Comcast Drops Bombshell News

#3 - Major NATO Country is Advising Citizens to Prepare for NUCLEAR WAR

#2 - Meghan McCain Defends and Endorses Close Friend Tulsi Gabbard for Trump’s DNI

#1 - ‘Censorship Cartel’ on Its Heels as Trump Appointees, Litigation Crack Open Conspiracy

A federal judge approved further legal discovery in a lawsuit by Louisiana, Missouri and censored doctors against federal officials and agencies including GEC for pressuring Big Tech to censor, months after the Supreme Court ruled they didn't have standing for a preliminary injunction.

Alluding to Vice President Kamala Harris's much-mocked verbal crutch, President Trump nominee Judge Terry Doughty ruled he was "burdened by what has been," the SCOTUS ruling.

But he said the plaintiffs showed evidence that is not "impermissibly speculative": a congressional investigation of Facebook parent Meta that found internal admissions it censored the COVID-19 lab-leak theory because it was "under pressure from the [Biden] administration” to do so, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg's similar admission to Congress this summer.

The feds are "uniquely in control of the facts, information, documents, and evidence regarding the extent and nature" of the censorship pressure, and the already disclosed emails show "the pains that certain persons and entities went through to hide their tracks," Doughty ruled while limiting further discovery to resolve factual questions for jurisdiction.

"We end with the unignorable reality that regime change is imminent" – Trump's second presidential term – and the "wild" possibility that Robert F. Kennedy Jr., one of the "Disinformation Dozen" targeted by the White House, "may soon replace or control" the defendant Department of Health and Human Services as Trump's nominee for secretary.

But that by itself is too speculative to dismiss the case, the ruling concludes.

Read More: https://justthenews.com/nation/free-speech/censorship-cartel-its-heels-trump-appointees-litigation-crack-open-alleged

BONUS #1 - Vivek Says DOGE Will DELETE Entire Government Agencies

BONUS #2 - General Flynn Issues Grave Warning Ahead of Trump’s Presidential Return

BONUS #3 - Donald Trump’s COVID ‘Game-Changer’ Finds Surprising New Use

BONUS #4 - Bombshell COVID Vaccine Study Passes Peer-Review for the World to Read

BONUS #5 - The Shocking Truth About Skin Cancer: What You’re Not Being Told About the Sun

