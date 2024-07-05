The world’s most popular podcaster took the internet by storm once again with a pointed question about government spending. Joe Rogan asked why the U.S. government somehow has the funds to send $175 billion in foreign to aid Ukraine but couldn’t spare $5 billion to help Maui rebuild after devastating forest fires ravaged the island.

People who lost their homes received a mere one-time payment of $700, while the government “accidentally” allocated an extra $6 billion toward Ukraine.

“Imagine being a person in Maui who lost their home; they give you $700, and then you still can’t rebuild. It’s a year later, nothing’s been built,” Rogan lamented.

So, why was Maui abandoned? According to Joe Rogan, Jimmy Dore, and many Maui residents, it’s because the entire situation is a blatant land grab.

“I was in Maui, and you see people have put graffiti on the side of buildings saying, ‘this is a land grab,’” guest Jimmy Dore mentioned.

“Yeah. You see that a lot. It is a land grab,” Rogan concurred. It’s a pretty transparent land grab. It’s happening in front of our eyes, and no one’s doing anything about it because it’s 5 hours in a jet across the ocean.”

Joe Rogan and Jimmy Dore highlighted several oddities about the Maui wildfires:

• Decisions were made to keep power lines above ground despite the known risks.

• The alarm system malfunctioned during the crisis, failing to alert residents in time.

• Firefighters faced challenges as the water supply was inexplicably turned off.

• Police reportedly turned people back into the path of the fire.

These “unfortunate things” prompted Joe Rogan to say, “The whole thing is f*cking insane.”

Watch the full episode below:

