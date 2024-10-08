#10 - Joe Rogan Goes Quiet as Dr. Casey Means Drops a Series of Disturbing Health Stats

• “74% of Americans are overweight or obese.”

• “Young adult cancers are going up 79% in the last 10 years.”

• “25% of men, now, under 40 have erectile dysfunction.”

• “50%, now, of American adults have type 2 diabetes or prediabetes. These were diseases where there was 1% of Americans in 1950 had type 2 diabetes. Now it's 50% of Americans have prediabetes or type 2 diabetes.”

• “Alzheimer's and dementia are going through the roof.”

• “Young adult dementias have increased, like, three times since 2012. So early onset dementias.”

• “One in two Americans are expected to have cancer in their lifetime now, one in two.”

• “One in 36 children has autism now, in the United States. That was one in 150 in the year 2000.”

• “In California, where I live, [Autism rates are] one in 22. One in 22 with a lifetime neurodevelopmental disorder.”

• “Infertility going up 1% per year.”

• “77% of young Americans can't serve in the military because of obesity or drug abuse.”

• “Autoimmune diseases. Some studies are saying they're going up 13% per year.”

• “Heart disease, which is almost totally preventable, is the leading cause of death in the United States, killing around 800,000 people per year.”

“It's basically like all of us are a little bit dead while we're alive,” @CaseyMeansMD said.

#9 - 60 Minutes Confronts Tim Walz's Lies About Tiananmen Square, Calls It “More Than Just Being a Knucklehead.”

Video: https://x.com/60Minutes/status/1843448332431102364?t=_egWlbScRO-ULMBlhOZPBw&s=19

#8 - Kamala Harris Falls Apart in 60 Minutes Interview

#7 - Kamala Harris Performed So Poorly That 60 Minutes Deceptively Edited Her World Salad Answer on Israel

Clip: https://x.com/mazemoore/status/1843664856446316758?t=z_AqgT4yYA0xh43M-SR6BQ&s=19

#6 - Gov. DeSantis Lights Up Kamala Harris After She Claimed He Was Being Political About Hurricane Milton

“I've dealt with a number of storms under this administration. She has never contributed anything to any of these efforts.”

“She's the first one who's trying to politicize the storm, and she's doing that just because of her campaign.”

Clip: https://x.com/CollinRugg/status/1843641069986295885?t=i2P0XbIK0QEr7Zq7PGVkUA&s=19

#5 - Joe Biden Piles on, Throws Kamala Under the Bus in Her Fight Against Gov. DeSantis

“The Governor of Florida has been cooperative.”

Clip: https://x.com/CurtisHouck/status/1843679524627579034?t=umCbDGHl0xdHV7WER0s6rA&s=19

#4 - FEMA caught saying disaster relief is not about “getting the greatest good for the greatest amount of people.”

Instead, it's about “disaster equity.”

What that means in plain English is, “They're talking about giving gay people food first.”

This was exposed in internal FEMA documents and statements from agency officials, openly admitting that FEMA is now placing an emphasis on serving "marginalized groups" first—regardless of the broader population's needs.

Just listen to their own words. This is where your tax dollars are going.

#3 - Investigation by @RealChrisRufo reveals “an open conspiracy between the federal government, publicly funded NGOs, and private corporations” behind the sudden arrival of 2,000 Haitian migrants in Charleroi, Pennsylvania.

#2 - NIH Admits Fluoride Lowers IQ in Children

Read More: https://x.com/calleymeans/status/1843469227115892949?t=fUfJH0dmkH96EkJUmorCVQ&s=19

#1 - The Same Chemical Alex Jones Warned Was “Turning the Frogs Gay” Is Destroying Testosterone Levels in the U.S. Population

Adding insult to injury, this testosterone-depleting chemical is banned across Europe but not the United States.

The chemical is atrazine.

What is atrazine, and how does it do this? Atrazine is a widely-used herbicide sprayed on crops like corn and sugarcane to control weeds.

It disrupts hormone function by increasing the activity of an enzyme called aromatase, which converts testosterone into estrogen.

In men, this can contribute to conditions like decreased muscle mass, low libido, and even feminization.

And we spray 70 million pounds of this tasteless, odorless, chemical on our food, while it's illegal to do so in Europe.

Make it make sense.

BONUS #1 - SNL Goes Savage on Tim Walz’s Disastrous VP Debate Performance

BONUS #2 - DoD Directive Expands Domestic Military Authority to Include Lethal Force — Document

BONUS #3 - Black Hawk Helicopter Wreaks Havoc on Civilian Hurricane Outpost, Raising Serious Questions

BONUS #4 - Democrat Writes Powerful “Career Suicide Note” on Why He is Voting for Trump

BONUS #5 - Cancer Patients See Miraculous Recoveries After Ivermectin

