#10- Joe Rogan warns the First Amendment is in danger if Kamala Harris wins.

Elon Musk agrees. “Joe Rogan is absolutely right.”

Rogan says, “I don't think it [censorship] turns around if Kamala Harris gets into office. I think they clamp down more.”

He mentioned that Kamala “openly discussed the need for the same rules to apply to Facebook and Twitter and the possibility that Elon Musk could lose his privileges. There are so many wild things that they are saying.”

“Tim Walz said that the First Amendment doesn't apply to misinformation or hate speech. Okay, well, it certainly does,” Rogan refuted.

H/T: @KanekoaTheGreat

READ MORE: https://modernity.news/2024/09/27/joe-rogan-warns-censorship-will-get-much-worse-if-kamala-harris-wins/?utm_source=feedly&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=joe-rogan-warns-censorship-will-get-much-worse-if-kamala-harris-wins

#9 - Vani Hari (@TheFoodBabe) completely exposes the toxic American food supply.

“American food companies are making a fool out of us. They are knowingly poisoning us. It’s time for this to stop. Our movement is growing like I have never seen before. It's going to be historic!”

https://x.com/thefoodbabe/status/1838671231782130077

#8 - RFK Jr. reveals how the American food supply became so toxic.

He says that the criminals from the tobacco industry “switched strategies” and began “buying up all the food companies” instead.

“They took thousands of scientists from the tobacco industry” and “they learned ways to create chemicals to put in our foods… that make them literally addictive and make them so that they don’t satisfy your appetite.

Not only that, “These were chemicals that did not occur in nature that the human body did not evolve to handle. And they started mass poisoning the American public. And all of these diseases started then.”

And the government doesn’t bat an eye because “those companies own and dominate the FDA, and the USDA is owned by Big Ag, which is now on a war to destroy small farmers in this country. And to give us poison food.”

#7 - Sudden ‘Unexpected’ Infant Death Increased Post-Covid Shot Rollout — Study

A study published Thursday documented how sudden unexpected infant death (SUID) and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) increased slightly during the Covid pandemic of 2020, after which a massive increase was documented following the Covid exotic technology injection rollout in 2021. … between June 2021 and December 2021 there was a massive increase [in sudden unexpected infant deaths] of up to 14 percent. Notably, the lethal Covid injections generally rolled out around the start of 2021.

READ MORE: https://www.infowars.com/posts/sudden-unexpected-infant-death-increased-post-covid-shot-rollout-study/

#6 - President Trump Meets Ukraine’s President Zelensky at Trump Tower, Says It’s “Time to End This War.”

“We’re going to work very much with both parties to try and get this settled and get it worked out. It has to end at some point. It has to end. He’s gone through hell. His country has gone through hell like a few countries have ever… It’s happened anywhere. Nobody’s ever seen anything like it. It’s a terrible situation,” Trump told reporters alongside Zelensky. “We have a very good relationship, and I also have a very good relationship — as you know — with President Putin. And I think if we win, I think we’re going to get it resolved very quickly,” Trump added.

READ MORE: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/09/breaking-president-trump-meets-ukraines-president-zelensky-trump/

#5 - Former Navy SEAL Shawn Ryan warns Joe Rogan that the Taliban is funneling terrorists into the U.S. through the southern border with plans for "October 7th-style attacks."

https://x.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1839677826490106316

#4 - FOX Weather meteorologist covering Helene rescues woman from rising floodwaters in Atlanta in dramatic video

While covering Hurricane Helene’s aftermath, Bob Van Dillen, a journalist from the area, heard a woman’s desperate cries for help along Peach Tree Creek. She had driven into floodwaters and was trapped in her car before sunrise. “I just put the microphone down and called 911,” he said. “I know that those guys are swamped, so we waited about five minutes. She was getting panicked a little bit more because the water was coming up a little bit higher.” Without hesitation, Van Dillen, a towering 6-foot, 1-inch man, waded into the chest-deep water, battling strong currents to reach the woman. He pulled her to safety, carrying her through the floodwaters to a nearby dry area.

READ MORE: https://nypost.com/2024/09/27/us-news/watch-fox-weather-meteorologist-rescues-woman-from-rising-floodwaters/

#3 - Jim Jordan Sends Final Warning To Trump Judge’s Daughter With Ties To Kamala Before Contempt Proceedings

Jordan has sent a final warning to Michael Nellis, the CEO of a political consulting firm tied to the daughter of Juan Merchan, the judge in Trump’s hush money trial. Nellis has ignored a subpoena from August, which demanded documents about whether his firm was helping those prosecuting Trump.

The firm, run by Loren Merchan, the judge’s daughter, has deep Democratic connections, raking in $9 million from Democratic campaigns, including $2 million from Biden-Harris in 2020. Nellis called the investigation “absurd,” but Jordan made it clear that he isn’t backing down.

Read the original report from The Daily Caller: https://dailycaller.com/2024/09/27/jim-jordan-sends-warning-trump-judges-daughter-ties-to-kamala-contempt-proceedings/

#2 - Haiti Leader Suffers Embarrassing Mishap After Demanding Reparations and “Respect” During Speech at The United Nations

@Infolibnews writes, “Edgard Leblanc Fils at UN blames white people for Haiti's troubles, demands "reparations" and "respect," then fails at drinking water out of a pitcher by spilling it all over himself.”

READ MORE: https://vigilantnews.com/post/haitian-leader-spills-water-all-over-himself-in-front-of-un-general-assembly-after-trying-to-drink-straight-from-huge-jug/

#1 - Shocking ICE report reveals Joe Biden and Border Czar Kamala Harris have allowed an insane number of criminals into the United States:

• 13,099 Murderers

• 15,811 Rapists

• 425,431 Convicted Criminals

H/T: https://x.com/charliekirk11/status/1839715675063103553

BONUS #1 - Nearly 750,000 Purged From North Carolina’s Voter Rolls, Including 130,000 Dead People

BONUS #2 - Kamala looks up in awe at Trump’s border wall, which she called a “medieval vanity project” in 2019.

https://x.com/TrumpWarRoom/status/1839799033256173924

BONUS #3 - Kamala says she is going to "secure the border" and "fix our broken immigration system" as president.

But she’s literally been in power for 3.5 years. Why hasn’t she done anything yet?!

https://x.com/TrumpWarRoom/status/1839826144457056500/video/1

BONUS #4 - Unexploded Bomb: Where the COVID-19 Vaccine Deaths Are Really Hiding

BONUS #5 - How to Get Ivermectin, Z-Pak, and More

BONUS #6 - A Michigan autoworker just told Trump to his face that she wasn't in support of him in the beginning, but her son made her do research, and she finally realized the truth.

"I'm sorry I was not for you in the beginning, but my son told me I sounded ignorant and I needed to educate myself on you."

Credit: https://x.com/BehizyTweets/status/183981338533394042

Thanks for reading!

