#10 - Joe Rogan raises SERIOUS questions about Biden’s “81 million votes” in 2020.

“Look at the difference in how many people voted for Biden in 2020. It's unprecedented! It's way higher than any other time since 2012.”

“Look at where the number is. It's all like 65 million [votes for Dems in 2012, 2016, and 2024]. So that is all the same every f—king time except 2020. In 2020, it goes way the f—k up.”

#9 - Chris Cuomo Shuts Down Maxine Waters’ Attempt to Blame “Racism” for Kamala’s Crushing Defeat

WATERS: “Trump had a following, basically led by whites. White males voted in big numbers.”

CUOMO: “To me, it seemed to be that the Democrats thought ‘Trump stinks’ is enough. And Senator Bernie Sanders said something that reminded me of you ... ‘The Democratic Party used to be: We are all about doing for working people. That's what we do.’ ... You are now seen as not that, even by Bernie Sanders.”

#8 - MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle sends a chilling message, warning that Americans have “f—ked around” and are now about to “find out.”

“What will the future hold now that America has just decided that we’re going to f—k around and find out?”

This disturbing comment came moments after Ruhle complained about @ElonMusk buying Twitter to make it a “propaganda machine.”

“We have now let misinformation become the accepted information. It is washed over us. Elon Musk buys Twitter and then uses it almost exclusively to be a propaganda machine. And we’ve accepted it,” Ruhle lamented.

#7 - TikToker perfectly articulates why Kamala Harris lost the election.

“Kamala Harris did not lose this election because she’s a woman. She lost this election because there were American families sitting there, telling her how they couldn’t afford to put food in their fridge. And her solution was to bring out Megan Thee Stallion to twerk on stage alongside just about every single one of P. Diddy’s friends to endorse her.”

#6 - Jimmy Kimmel chokes back tears in an emotional meltdown as he struggles to process Donald Trump’s landslide victory.

“It was a terrible night for women, for children, for the hundreds of thousands of hard-working immigrants... for health care, for our climate, for science, for journalism, for justice, for free speech.”

“It was a bad night for everyone who voted for him, too. You just don’t realize it yet.”

H/T: @wideawake_media

#5 - General Flynn Delivers Bone-Chilling Post-Election Warning

#4 - Top 5 Big Pharma CEOs Hold Emergency Meeting After Trump’s Landslide Victory

#3 - MSNBC’s Maddow Calls on Military, Media & Millions of Americans to Resist Trump

#2 - New Peer-Reviewed Study Calls for Immediate Global Moratorium on COVID-19 ‘Vaccines’

#1 - Trump vows to put an end to gender-affirming care, starting “day one.”

“The left-wing gender insanity being pushed on our children is an act of child abuse… On day one, I will revoke Joe Biden’s cruel policies on so-called ‘gender-affirming care.’ Ridiculous. I will sign a new executive order instructing every federal agency to cease all programs that promote the concept of sex and gender transition at any age.”

H/T: @HazelAppleyard_

BONUS #1 - The View Hysterically MELTS DOWN Over Trump’s Landslide Victory

BONUS #2 - It Begins: MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Calls on Deep State to Stop Trump

BONUS #3 - How to Get Ivermectin, Z-Pak, and More

BONUS #4 - DOJ and Special Counsel Jack Smith to Drop Federal Cases Against Trump: Report

BONUS #5 - Greg Gutfeld Drops 5 Stunning Takeaways from the 2024 Election

The polls are as accurate as “Stevie Wonder playing Jenga.” “Legacy media is dead.” No one cares about what the people in Hollywood think. “Identity politics is dead.” Trump won because “Americans of all stripes want the same things: prosperity, safety, a president [Biden] who doesn’t smell like an outhouse.”

