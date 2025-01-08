During a riveting discussion with Bible scholar Wesley Huff, Joe Rogan didn’t hold back on his doubts about the Big Bang theory, calling it “much crazier than anything that any religion is proposing.”

“Something that’s smaller than the head of a pin that becomes the entire universe that we see is pretty f*cking crazy… That is so much crazier than anything that any religion is proposing,” Rogan said.

“There’s no working theory where you can convince me that the whole universe gets compressed into something smaller than the head of a pin and then instantaneously becomes everything that you see,” Rogan contested.

Yet when it came to the preservation of ancient scripture, Rogan’s skepticism turned to awe. Rogan found it remarkable that the Book of Isaiah has remained virtually unchanged for over a thousand-year period without the benefits of modern technology, widespread literacy, or advanced preservation methods.

He alluded to the discovery of the Dead Sea Scrolls, which included a nearly complete version of Isaiah, showing extraordinary consistency with the Masoretic Text finalized around 1,000 years ago.

“That’s a miracle. That’s pretty f*cking crazy. If you just imagine the sheer number of illiterate people, the sheer number of days that have to go by where people are telling the story exactly the same, and that it’s entrusted in the hands of these very few people that are so dedicated to it that they get the exact words right a thousand years later—pretty bananas.”

#9 - CNN’s Van Jones can’t stop smiling as Scott Jennings completely kills the pro-Harris vibe in the room.

JENNINGS: “I think before we canonize St. Kamala here on the high holy day of January 6, let’s remember the Electoral Count Reform Act of 2022 makes it perfectly clear that the vice president has nothing but purely ministerial duties on this day. She didn’t actually certify the results of the election.”

ABBY PHILLIP: “Nobody’s trying to canonize her.”

@ScottJenningsKY: “Oh, they’re not? She put out a video trying to canonize herself.”

VAN JONES: *Big smile*

#8 - CNN panel gets TRIGGERED when David Urban reminds them that only one person died on January 6.

Her name was Ashli Babbitt.

SARAH MATTHEWS: “She [Babbitt] wouldn’t have been there that day if Donald Trump didn’t spread conspiracy theories about an election that he knew was not stolen. And he told those people to go to the Capitol… She would not have died if Donald Trump had accepted the results of the election. And you know that.”

DAVID URBAN: “She wouldn’t have died if the police officer didn’t wrongfully shoot her.”

#7 - President Trump announces that he will place massive tariffs on Denmark if they don't immediately relinquish all control of Greenland.

"We need Greenland for national security purposes."

#6 - Top FBI Leader in New Orleans Was on Vacation Over New Year’s Despite Known Vulnerabilities on Bourbon Street – And Left DEI Special Agent with Nose Ring in Charge

According to the Oversight Project, top FBI brass Lyonel Myrthil was in Italy which is why they left Special Agent Alethea Duncan in charge to brief the public after the terror attack.

In a carefully worded statement, the FBI confirmed to the Oversight Project that Lyonel Myrthil was “en route to a family vacation out of the country” when the terrorist attack occurred.

FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate didn’t even know Lyonel Myrthil was out of the country. Abbate deployed a senior counterterrorism official from FBI HQ to New Orleans hours after the terror attack.

#5 - Woman’s Breasts Balloon to Unthinkable Size After COVID Jab

#4 - Mollie Hemingway Has Hilarious Take on the ‘Gift’ That Liz Cheney and the J6 Committee Gave to Republicans

#3 - Kamala’s Miserable Face Goes Viral as She Certifies Her Own Landslide Defeat to Trump

#2 - Biden Falls Asleep During Service for New Orleans Terror Victims

#1 - Zuckerberg Abandons Facebook Fact-Checkers, Promises Less Censorship

BONUS #1 - Millions Suffer Daily From Magnesium Deficiency Without Even Knowing It

BONUS #2 - COVID Jabs Hit By Another Devastating Study

BONUS #3 - How to Get Ivermectin, Z-Pak and More

BONUS #4 - Natural Compounds that Target and Disrupt Bird Flu Infection

BONUS #5 - Jordan Peterson: ‘This is the Worst Scandal I’ve Ever Heard Of'

