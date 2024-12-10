#10 - Joe Rogan raises SERIOUS questions about January 6.

“In the most heavily armed nation the world has ever known, why would you have an insurrection with no guns?”

The conversation took an even more interesting turn when Rogan brought up the possibility of government agents inciting people to enter the Capitol, claiming it “f*cking changes” everything.

“Like, what are you trying to do?” Rogan asked. “Are you there to serve and protect, or is there some other weird sh*t going on?”

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Roger Avary shared with Rogan that he has a friend who has been locked up “forever” following January 6, with no trial or due process.

“My pal, Jake, he’s been there forever. And every now and then, I get a picture of him. Look, I deserve to go to jail. That guy doesn’t. And most of those guys don’t,” Avary said.

As the conversation unfolded, Rogan referred to the January 6 protesters as “prisoners” and suggested that he AGREES with Trump’s stance that they should be freed.

“There’s all this pushback about Trump getting into office because he said one of the first things he said was he was going to release all the January 6th prisoners. Like, how long do you think they should be in there for?” Rogan asked. “Who’s opposing this?”

#9 - WHO Opens Investigation into Deadly “Disease X” Outbreak

Here we go again.

The World Health Organization provided an update on a mysterious respiratory illness dubbed “Disease X,” indicating the illness has been reported in the Kwango Province, in the southwest part of the Central African country.

The mystery disease, which has left doctors baffled not knowing what it is, has claimed 143 lives since late October, Bloomberg reports.

Read More: https://vigilantnews.com/post/here-it-comes-who-opens-investigation-into-deadly-disease-x-outbreak/

#8 - Taylor Lorenz says the quiet part out loud about the murder of the UnitedHealthcare CEO.

She openly admitted that she felt “joy” watching the UnitedHealthcare CEO being gunned down in New York City.

Realizing that she made a fatal error, Lorenz backtracked, saying, “I take that back.”

But then she dug another hole, saying the assassination felt like “justice.”

Disgusted by what Lorenz said, Piers Morgan replied:

“Whether Taylor wants to retract the word joyful or not, we all heard her say it. And I was just shocked. I mean, I find that kind of response utterly shocking. That someone could be murdered in the middle of Manhattan who happens to be an executive for a healthcare company, and people think this is something that makes them feel joyful.”

Lorenze’s statement is now on public record.

#7 - True crime writer John Leake suspects Luigi Mangione WANTED to be caught.

He asks, “What on earth was he doing—six days later—hanging out only 280 miles from the crime scene, wearing the same clothes, and carrying multiple incriminating objects on his person? Regarding those distinct bushy eyebrows: Why didn’t he wear a stocking cap that he could have easily pulled down over them? How about trimming his eyebrows?In other words: Did Luigi Mangione want to be caught?”

Additionally, a McDonald’s bystander says Luigi Mangione heard his friend talking about him but decided to stay at McDonald’s anyway.

“My one friend thought he looked like the shooter. He probably heard us. That surprised me that he stayed there as long as he did,” the bystander said after Mangione’s arrest at that very same McDonald’s.

#6 - CNN Panel Goes Off The Rails After Scott Jennings Calls Daniel Penny One Of The ‘Good Guys’

“Yeah, let me let me just help you understand. If you‘re on the American left tonight, here‘s my chart. The good guys today: Daniel Penny. The bad guys: Luigi Mangione. It seems to me —” Jennings said before “CNN Newsnight guest host Audie Cornish interrupted asking, “How do you — what’s the chart for victims?”

“I‘m just — I‘m just telling you what I see out in the world,” Jennings responded, as Cornish continued hounding him, saying, “I know. I know. I just want you to finish the chart. So the victim, which victim is good and which victim is bad?”

Read More: https://dailycaller.com/2024/12/10/cnn-panel-goes-off-the-rails-after-scott-jennings-calls-daniel-penny-one-of-the-good-guys/

#5 - Luigi Mangione’s Family Breaks Their Silence on His Arrest

#4 - Luigi Mangione Explodes in Rage, Yelling at Press as Police Escort Him to Court

#3 - Supreme Court Stunner: Secret Gender Transitions at Schools Allowed to Continue

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday let stand a ruling that subjugates parental rights to school politics.

The ruling that had come out of the 7th U.S. District Court of Appeals in a Wisconsin fight claimed that parental rights were not affected when schools secretly encouraged children to be transgender, so the parents had no standing to bring the case.

Read More: https://www.wnd.com/2024/12/secret-gender-transitions-at-schools-can-continue-supreme-court-refuses-action/

#2 - Dozens Of Veterans Who Served With Pete Hegseth Sign Letter Backing Him For Defense Secretary

44 veterans who served alongside Hegseth in Guantanamo Bay, Iraq and Afghanistan are signing onto a letter of support to back him.

“We, the undersigned, served directly with Pete Hegseth in the U.S. military — either in Guantanamo Bay, Iraq, Afghanistan, or in various units. We come from all ranks and different experiences, but have one core thing in common: we FULLY support Pete Hegseth’s nomination to be the next Secretary of Defense,” the letter reads.

Read More: https://dailycaller.com/2024/12/10/pete-hegseth-veterans-letter-secretary-of-defense/

#1 - Rob Schneider announces a new all-ladies talk show that he calls the “opposite” of The View.

“It’ll be the opposite because this will be entertaining.”

The new show, a direct competitor to The View, is set to begin airing before Inauguration Day.

Schneider says the show will feature “household names” and won't be “shaming people and making people wince.”

BONUS #1 - Joe Biden Voted as Worst President in Modern History

BONUS #2 - Alarming Levels of DNA Contamination Found in COVID Vaccines

BONUS #3 - The Greatest Medication You’ve Never Heard of

BONUS #4 - Ex-Secret Service Agent Warns of Major Attack on Trump Before Inauguration

BONUS #5 - Why You Should Never Touch Receipts

