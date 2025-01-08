Senator John Fetterman just broke the internet, not only showing his willingness to work with Trump but also throwing his fellow Democrats under the bus during an interview with Fox News’s Bret Baier.

First, in a move that surprised many, Fetterman announced he would vote YES on several of Trump’s cabinet picks. Names like Marco Rubio, Elise Stefanik, Sean Duffy, and Brooke Rollins are already on his list, and he’s even open to considering RFK Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard.

“I’m open to hear from everyone, and I don’t know why that’s controversial,” Fetterman fired back at critics, taking aim at his own party. “And I also would like to remind everyone on the Democratic side—that’s the way democracy works. Trump won, and now they’re going to run the table. You don’t have to agree with all of it, but I want to find a way to work together on a bunch of them.”

Then, as if that wasn’t enough, Fetterman took a flamethrower to the Democratic Party’s “freak-outs” over Trump’s interest in Greenland. Comparing it to historic deals like the Louisiana Purchase and the acquisition of Alaska, Fetterman dismissed the hysteria.

“If anyone thinks that’s bonkers, it’s like, well, remember the Louisiana Purchase? I think Alaska was a pretty great deal, too,” he said. “I would never support taking it by force, but I do think it’s a responsible conversation if they were open to acquiring it… And I don’t think it’s helpful to freak out.”

In a time of hyperpartisanship, where “stop Trump at all costs” has become the norm, Fetterman’s laid-back personality and willingness to reach across the aisle are a breath of fresh air.

Relentlessly critiquing every move Trump makes simply because it’s Trump is a losing strategy for Democrats—and for the country.

If Democrats want a shot at winning another presidential election—and actually serving the American people as they claim to do—they need to take a page from the Fetterman playbook: call balls and strikes as they see them, judge Trump’s ideas on their merits, and focus on working together instead of losing their minds over every little thing.

