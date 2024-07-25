On the 2180th episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson unleashed a harrowing critique of contemporary “gender-affirming care,” drawing comparisons that few dare to voice. Peterson, known for his unflinching perspectives, labeled these medical procedures as worse than some of history’s most heinous acts.

Peterson didn’t mince words. “I’ve never seen anything worse than what’s happening right now. And that includes the sorts of things that were done in the camps in Germany. At least the goddamn Nazis admitted what they did was wrong,” Peterson lamented. “They tried to hide it. We trumpet it as a moral virtue.”

“These surgical procedures are so brutal and so experimental that they’re—I’m going to say it again—they’re worse than what the Mengele types did in the concentration camps in the thirties and forties,” Peterson continued. “And that’s a pretty goddamn low bar.”

His critique extended to parents who, in his view, are complicit in this dark process. “We’re freeing the children,” Peterson mocked. “It’s like, no, I don’t think so, mothers,” he replied. “I think what you’re doing is sacrificing your child to the parading of your moral virtue.”

Rogan and Peterson discussed the industrial and ideological complex that has emerged around gender transition. Rogan revealed how some have manipulated the narrative to ensure financial gain, citing a recent article where it was admitted that describing gender transition as life-saving medical care was a strategic move to secure insurance coverage.

“It’s terrifying. And it’s so strange,” Rogan said. “Because I never would have believed that this could happen.”

