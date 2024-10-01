#10 - Julian Assange Exposes CIA's Plot to Assassinate Him in First Public Hearing Since Release

Assange revealed how the CIA attempted to assassinate him within the embassy, tried to obtain DNA from his infant son, and had a CIA asset permanently track his wife.

“We revealed the CIA's vast production of malware and viruses, its subversion of supply chains... CIA Director Pompeo launched a campaign of retribution,” Assange said.

He went on to explain that under Mike Pompeo’s leadership, the CIA had drafted plans to kidnap or kill him while also targeting his colleagues in Europe with theft, hacking, and planting false information.

These jaw-dropping claims are backed by over thirty current and former U.S. intelligence officials, as well as evidence from a legal case against some of the CIA agents involved. Assange emphasized that the CIA’s actions against him, his family, and his associates show just how far intelligence organizations are willing to go when it comes to transnational repression.

Assange made it clear: “The CIA’s targeting of myself, my family, and my associates through aggressive extrajudicial and extraterritorial means provides a rare insight into how powerful intelligence organizations engage in transnational repression. Such repressions are not unique. What is unique is that we know so much about this one due to numerous whistleblowers and to judicial investigations in Spain.”

H/T: https://x.com/Ultrafrog17/status/1841154903537811492

Keep Reading for More Revealing Stories

#9 - Trump Issues Urgent Warning After Iranian Missile Strikes on Israel

"The World is on fire and spiraling out of control. We have no leadership, no one running the Country. We have a non-existent President in Joe Biden, and a completely absent Vice President, Kamala Harris, who is too busy fundraising in San Francisco, a City which she and Gavin Newsom totally destroyed, and staging fake photo ops. No one is in charge and it's not even clear who is more confused: Biden or Kamala. Neither has any idea what is even going on.

When I was President, Iran was in total check. They were starved for cash, fully contained, and desperate to make a deal. Kamala flooded them with American cash and, ever since, they've been exporting terror all over, and unraveling the Middle East.

Under 'President Trump,' we had NO WAR in the Middle East, NO WAR in Europe, and Harmony in Asia, No Inflation, No Afghanistan Catastrophe. Instead, we had PEACE. Now, War or the threat of War, is raging everywhere, and the two Incompetents running this Country are leading us to the brink of World War III. You wouldn’t trust Joe or Kamala to run a lemonade stand, let alone lead the Free World.

It is no surprise that Iran desperately wants Kamala Harris to be President, because they know as long as she is in power, they can take advantage of America. That is why they have tried to target me.

If I was in charge, October 7th never happens, Russia/Ukraine never happens, Afghanistan Botched Withdrawal never happens, and Inflation never happens. If I am in, we will have peace in the World again. If Kamala gets 4 more years, the World goes up in smoke."

#8 - 120 accusers have just come out against Sean 'Diddy' Combs with new sexual assault allegations, vow to expose everything.

Credit: https://x.com/CollinRugg/status/1841195505415831896

While you’re here, don’t forget to subscribe to this page for more daily news roundups.

#7 - Shocking New Information Revealed About Biden White House Cocaine Scandal

Former Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino revealed new information on cocaine-gate on Monday.

A baggy of cocaine was discovered in the West Wing after Hunter Biden visited the White House in early July 2023.

According to CNN, the baggy of cocaine was “found in a blind spot for surveillance cameras.”

The White House initially said there were no fingerprints, DNA samples, or leads!

However, it was later revealed that there was a partial DNA hit, and then-Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle tried to make it disappear.

READ MORE: https://vigilantnews.com/post/shocking-new-information-revealed-about-biden-white-house-cocaine-scandal/

#6 - Donald Trump Drops Bombshell Editorial on Newsweek

He writes:

For years, Americans have watched as our country has been stripped of our jobs and stripped of our wealth. We've watched our companies get sold off to foreign countries. But with my plan for the American economy, this will stop immediately. When I am president, we will begin to take other countries' jobs and factories, bringing businesses and trillions of dollars back to the United States.

Under my plan, American workers will no longer be worried about losing their jobs to foreign nations. Instead, foreign nations will be worried about losing their jobs to Americans. German car companies can become American car companies. We can beat China in electronic production. Manufacturers that have left us will come sprinting back to our shores.

READ MORE: https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-my-plan-make-america-affordable-again-bring-back-american-dream-opinion-1961727

#5 - After Giving $175 Billion in Aid to Ukraine – Joe Biden Tells Americans They Need to Donate to North Carolina Flood Disaster

#4 - U.S. Port Strikes Erupt, First Shutdown in 50 Years Sparks Fears of Major Supply Chain Crisis

#3 - Biden-Harris' FCC Nuked 20,000 Starlink Terminals For North Carolina That Could've Saved Lives

#2 - New bill would force ICE to hunt down and deport illegals convicted of sexual assault.

#1 - Byron Donalds STUNNED the Breakfast Club by telling them that Kamala Harris caused all the current inflation.

When they didn't believe him, he literally pulled out receipts.

Credit: https://x.com/BehizyTweets/status/1841189370306469992

BONUS #1 - Joe Rogan Delivers Brutal Reality Check on COVID Vaccine Push for Babies

Joe Rogan says pushing COVID shots on babies is “f—king nonsense” and anyone engaged in that practice is only doing it for the money.

“You're just trying to make money. You're not trying to protect babies.”

More truth bombs dropped when Rogan's guest, Brigham Buhler, pointed out how the Hepatitis B vaccine is a complete scam, too.

BONUS #2 - How to Get Ivermectin, Z-Pak and More

BONUS #3 - Looting Erupts After ‘Biblical Floods’ Devastate Southeast US, Sheriff Urges Residents to ‘Carry With Safety Off’

BONUS #4 - Vivek just said he is now considering running for Governor of Ohio after a poll showed him winning the race by a landslide

Credit: https://x.com/BehizyTweets/status/1841177668382765095

BONUS #5 - Joe Rogan comes to Donald Trump’s defense and says it’s “crazy” to want to “put him in jail for a long f—king time.”

“They tried to k*ll him twice... All the different trials, the 34 counts, which were not felonies... They’re minor offenses that would not get anybody prosecuted, much less put in f—king jail.”

Rogan added that Trump is “a different kind of human” because he’s able to endure all that abuse without showing signs of being affected.

Thanks for reading! If you found this thread helpful, don’t forget to follow this page before you go. I do the digging so you can live your life while staying informed.

Stay tuned for tomorrow's news recap. Here's what you missed yesterday.