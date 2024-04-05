Justin Trudeau Caught LYING During CBC Interview: Here's the Proof

Justin Trudeau is not only a liar but one of the worst human beings on this planet.

He says that his infamous comments painting “anti-vaxxers” as “racists” and “misogynists” have been “taken out of context” on “one particular day.”

What Justin Trudeau isn’t telling you is that he made such comments on MANY days.

In a Quebec television interview, Trudeau stated, “They don’t believe in science/progress and are very often misogynistic and racist. It’s a very small group of people, but that doesn’t shy away from the fact that they take up some space.”

During an event in Welland, Ontario, Trudeau remarked, “There is a small fringe element in this country that is angry, that doesn’t believe in science, that is lashing out with racist, misogynistic attacks.”

In the context of the protests and his campaign, Trudeau said, “Yes, there is a small fringe element in this country that is angry, that doesn’t believe in science, that is lashing out with racist, misogynistic attacks. But Canadians, the vast majority of Canadians, are not represented by them, and I know will not allow those voices, those special interest groups, those protesters – I don’t even want to call them protesters, those anti-vaxxer mobs – to dictate how this country gets through this pandemic.”

Esteemed virologist Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche recently said, “If these people would now go out and say, ‘Oh, wait a minute. We have been making some mistakes. It wasn’t all right ... We have to revise our opinion.’ These people would be stoned in the street.”

“They have no choice” other than to keep pushing the big lie, Dr. Bossche said.

It appears Justin Trudeau is now doing just that. Instead of admitting wrongdoing with respect to his COVID policies, along with his choice of words for the unvaccinated, Trudeau is now trying to rewrite history to save his own face.

Video: Rebel News

