Kamala thought she was ready for Bret Baier—she was wrong. Two moments in particular were especially humiliating. Here’s how it all went down.

The conversation quickly went off the rails when Kamala Harris dodged Bret Baier's question on illegal immigration while simultaneously saying, “Let’s get to the point.”

You never see anything like this happen with any other candidate, and it’s so unusual that you literally can’t make it up.

BRET BAIER: “How many illegal immigrants would you estimate your administration has released into the country over the last three and a half years?”

KAMALA HARRIS: “Bret, let's just get to the point. Okay? The point is that we have a broken immigration system that needs to be repaired.”

The next question involved Kamala slurring her words, saying, "No future HURM would occur,” while blaming Trump for nursing student Laken Riley's death.

This was right after Bret Baier informed Kamala to her face that the illegal immigrant who murdered Riley came on her watch and before any bill negotiations were on the table.

Kamala then oddly flipped the script from “the border is secure” to the border has been insecure for a long time, and it started with Trump.

Bret Baier then reminded her that there were “90-plus executive orders that were rescinded in the first days. Many of those were Trump border policies.”

Kamala didn't know how to respond and was left speechless.

Kamala’s full-blown TDS overcame her further when Bret Baier played an ad that exposed her support for taxpayer-funded sex changes for prisoners.

The vice president responded by complaining about how much money Trump spent on that ad.

In typical Kamala Harris fashion, the vice president said her plan for the economy would “strengthen” it, and Trump's plan would “blow up our deficits.”

Kamala provided zero details on what her plan entails.

Things went from bad to worse when Kamala still could not come up with a single thing that she would do differently than Joe Biden.

Bret Baier asked, “So you're not Joe Biden, you're not Donald Trump, but nothing comes to mind that you would do differently?”

Instead of answering the question, Kamala rambled for a full minute while saying nothing of substance.

The most painful moment of the night occurred when Kamala Harris crumbled for two minutes straight on a question about why Americans are unhappy with the direction the country is moving in.

Kamala revealed that doesn't have one useful thing to say other than to belittle Donald Trump.

This moment was an absolute train wreck because it made Kamala look like an NPC that could only provide pre-programmed answers.

The conversation took an uncomfortable turn when Harris got angry talking about Donald Trump and the "enemy from within."

What she conveniently left out at the end is the perfect example of hypocrisy.

“This is a democracy. And in a democracy, the President of the United States, in the United States of America, should be willing to be able to handle criticism without saying he'd lock people up for doing it,” Harris said.

But the Democrats literally used lawfare to try and lock Donald Trump before an election. That's about as anti-democratic as it gets.

Arguably, the most embarrassing moment of the night happened when Kamala fell for the most obvious trap ever.

Bret Baier seemingly empathized with Kamala's remarks about "unstable" Donald Trump and then used those same comments to ask her when she noticed Joe Biden's mental acuity was crumbling.

She didn't see this coming. Kamala's answer to the question was resorting to the only thing she’s comfortable with, which is sh*tting on Donald Trump some more.

The conversation concluded with a fitting end when Bret Baier softly reminded Kamala that she didn't say a single thing about herself and chose to spend her time sh*tting on Donald instead.

That's literally the theme of the entire interview. Kamala told viewers that if you want to learn anything about her, you have to go to her website instead.

