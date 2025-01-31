White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt (27) just delivered her second press briefing. After winning over MAGA with her impressive debut, she didn’t disappoint—giving the media yet another dose of reality.

The press briefing started out with Leavitt announcing that, yes, President Trump will be imposing big tariffs, starting tomorrow, for “the illegal fentanyl that they have sourced and allowed to distribute into our country, which has killed tens of millions of Americans.”

This includes:

• 25% tariffs on Mexico

• 25% tariffs on Canada

• 10% tariffs on China

“These are promises made and promises kept by the president,” Leavitt said.

In a moment of glory, Leavitt reminded a room full of smug White House reporters that President Trump’s so-called “conspiracy theory” about the COVID lab leak turned out to be true, as confirmed by the CIA’s recent assessment favoring the lab leak theory as the most likely origin of the virus.

“Several years ago... President Trump would take to this podium to brief the American people on COVID-19, he suggested that COVID very well may have come from a lab in Wuhan, China, and many members in this very room mocked him for that.

“Said he was spewing conspiracy theories. He was not. We now know that to be the confirmable truth. It took many years for it to come out, but the president was right in this instance—again,” Leavitt said.

Leavitt also made it crystal clear to reporters that the federal government will hire based on competence, merit, and skill—not DEI.

“People should not be hired based on their disabilities, based on their skin color, their gender, their race.

“None of that matters. What matters to this president and this administration is how well you can do your job. And the American people agree with that sentiment. So it’s about competence, skill, and merit. And so the president is focused on ensuring that the most competent individuals, the best and the brightest in this country, are in positions in this federal government, especially when it comes to public safety. Can’t overemphasize the importance of those jobs.”

As the press briefing neared its end, Leavitt landed another unexpected blow, flipping the script on a reporter’s attempt to frame Trump’s speaking style as a character flaw.

REPORTER: “If you can shed any light for us on how the president perceives his use of public profanity, which is a practice that certainly sets him apart from all of his predecessors. Does he regard it as an effective communications device, part of his appeal, or is it something that he lapses into inadvertently, perhaps, in times of frustration and later regrets?”

LEAVITT: “I think one of the things that the American people love most about this president is that he often says what they are thinking but sometimes lacks the courage to say themselves. And I think yesterday at this podium, you heard President Trump express great frustration, perhaps even anger, with the previous administration’s policies, many of which have led to the crises that our country is currently facing and that this president is focused on fixing.”

It’s hard to believe Karoline Leavitt is only 27 years old. Today, she carried herself with poise, grace, and razor-sharp wit—effortlessly countering the media’s relentless smear attacks against President Trump.

Not even a shred of media spin could land a blow on Trump today. If this is just the beginning, the press is in for a very long four years.

