In a massive win for truth and medical freedom, the FDA has to remove ALL social media content and consumer advisories on ivermectin usage.

Dr. McCullough previously said that the FDA should be sued for misleading the public by spreading misinformation on Ivermectin's ability to treat COVID-19 – causing unnecessary deaths.

Now, it's happening.

The complaint cites U.S. law, including the provision that the FDA “may not interfere with the authority of a health care provider to prescribe or administer any legally marked device to a patient for any condition or disease within a legitimate health care practitioner-patient relationship.”

Dr. Bowden, one of the plaintiffs in this lawsuit, writes:

"FDA loses its war on ivermectin and agrees to remove all social media posts and consumer directives regarding ivermectin and COVID, including its most popular tweet in FDA history. This landmark case sets an important precedent in limiting FDA overreach into the doctor-patient relationship."

Click here to read more.

Leave a comment

Related Stories:

“Ivermectin Worked!”: Peer-Reviewed Study Finds 74% Reduction in Excess Deaths

Medical Doctor Drops Post-Vaccine Ivermectin Bombshell

Can Ivermectin Treat Cancer? – 9 Papers Reviewed

Ivermectin: The Untold Story of a ‘Miracle Drug’

How to Get Ivermectin, Z-Pak, and More

6 Secrets of Ivermectin: The Medication That Keeps on Giving