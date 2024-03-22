In a massive win for truth and medical freedom, the FDA has to remove ALL social media content and consumer advisories on ivermectin usage.
Dr. McCullough previously said that the FDA should be sued for misleading the public by spreading misinformation on Ivermectin's ability to treat COVID-19 – causing unnecessary deaths.
Now, it's happening.
The complaint cites U.S. law, including the provision that the FDA “may not interfere with the authority of a health care provider to prescribe or administer any legally marked device to a patient for any condition or disease within a legitimate health care practitioner-patient relationship.”
Dr. Bowden, one of the plaintiffs in this lawsuit, writes:
"FDA loses its war on ivermectin and agrees to remove all social media posts and consumer directives regarding ivermectin and COVID, including its most popular tweet in FDA history. This landmark case sets an important precedent in limiting FDA overreach into the doctor-patient relationship."
It’s about time. Too bad this story will NOT be covered by the lamestream media, so the same dummies who believed the FDA’s lies in the first place will continue to believe them.
it was not just THEIR lie which resulted in death, maiming, massive economic loss to the point that
some took their own lives, but it was what it did in tearing families and friends apart
ALL so unnecessary.
For the most part, the lies continue as they hock their latest miracle for COVID. . .
Essentially,
THEY have ALL moved on as have friends and family as though nothing happened
While I can forgive friends and family, and have, I can NEVER forget the comments
as they cut too deeply