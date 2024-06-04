Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
30

Legend Who Went Viral Trolling Fauci Revealed

This man has quickly become an internet sensation.
The Vigilant Fox
Jun 04, 2024
30
Share
Transcript

Fauci was humiliated before millions when he broke into tears during his first public testimony in 2 years.

The internet went crazy when 29-year-old Brandon Fellows stared into the camera, making sad faces as Fauci complained about “death threats.”

Fauci critics instantly labeled Fellows a “legend” as he continued to make faces throughout Fauci’s four-hour testimony.

Who exactly is Brandon Fellows, and what is his past? Watch as Elijah Schaffer fills you in on all the details.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS:

LEAN isn’t for casual dieters. It curbs appetite, lowers blood sugar, and turns fat into energy, helping you burn stubborn fat like never before.

If you have 15+ pounds to lose, visit our friends at LEAN and use promo code “VNN” for 15% off:

Visit LeanVNN.com

LeanVNN.com
30 Comments
Vigilant News
Vigilant News
Authors
The Vigilant Fox
Recent Posts
Media Blackout: 10 News Stories They Chose Not to Tell You - Episode 25
  The Vigilant Fox
Robert Kennedy Jr. Drops Surprising Comments on the Trump Trial
  The Vigilant Fox
The CDC Doesn’t Want You to See This Data
  The Vigilant Fox
‘Giant Threat to the Food Supply’: Dr. McCullough Issues Bird Flu Update
  The Vigilant Fox
Top Japanese Scientists DEMAND Withdrawal of COVID Shots
  The Vigilant Fox
Explosive Report Drops a Bomb on the Entire Childhood Vaccine Schedule
  The Vigilant Fox
Media Blackout: 10 News Stories They Chose Not to Tell You - Episode 24
  The Vigilant Fox