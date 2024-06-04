Legend Who Went Viral Trolling Fauci Revealed

Fauci was humiliated before millions when he broke into tears during his first public testimony in 2 years.

The internet went crazy when 29-year-old Brandon Fellows stared into the camera, making sad faces as Fauci complained about “death threats.”

Fauci critics instantly labeled Fellows a “legend” as he continued to make faces throughout Fauci’s four-hour testimony.

Who exactly is Brandon Fellows, and what is his past? Watch as Elijah Schaffer fills you in on all the details.

