In a fiery exchange on Piers Morgan Uncensored, political commentators Piers Morgan and Cenk Uygur clashed over the controversial issue of transgender athletes competing in women's sports.

"They [Democrats] think that it's perfectly okay to just completely destroy women's rights at the altar of limitless gender identity to the extent we have biological males crushing women," declared Morgan, setting the tone for a heated discussion.

Uygur erupted in response, downplaying the real-world impact. "That affects 0.0000001% [of people]. You guys are obsessed with beating up on trans people.”

PIERS MORGAN: “They [Democrats] think that it's perfectly okay to just completely destroy women's rights at the altar of limitless gender identity to the extent we have biological males crushing women.”

CENK UYGUR: “That affects 0.0000001% [of people]. You guys are obsessed with beating up on trans people. It barely affects anyone in the country. It's a giant distraction. Meanwhile, women are 51% of this country. And you don't mind Republicans taking away their freedom completely and saying that their body is a property of the US government?”

PIERS MORGAN: “I find it slightly weird when I hear people, on the one hand, ferociously wanting to defend women's rights, but on the other hand, quite happy to see those rights traduced by things like allowing biological males to compete in sport or allowing, you know, biological males to be in female spaces, whatever it may be. I'm sorry. You may not think it's important.”

CENK UYGUR: “You're being ridiculous!”

PIERS MORGAN: “Here's why you're wrong right across the board. From when little girls compete at school, now to high school to college, to potentially professional sport. If you do not stop trans athletes from competing against women, it will destroy women's sports. More and more sports are seeing it happening.”

CENK UYGUR: “Get back to reality ... The funny thing is, I actually agree with you, but I don't care. It affects so little people. It's an obvious distraction.”

PIERS MORGAN: “It affects a lot more people than you think, that issue. And if you were a mother or a father of a young girl, very promising athlete, whose Olympic place is stolen by a trans athlete who has an unfair advantage, you would not feel the way you do.”

CENK UYGUR: “Has literally happened to maybe two people on planet Earth.”

PIERS MORGAN: “Shouldn't be happening to anybody.”

