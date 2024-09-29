Join 80K+ Substack readers and 1.2 million 𝕏 users who follow the work of Vigilant Fox. Subscribe to Vigilant News for exclusive stories you won’t find anywhere else.

#10 - Mainstream journalists inadvertently reveal the shocking truth about climate change.

Whoopsie. The Washington Post just published a jaw-dropping report about global warming, and “a funny thing happened” that they weren't expecting.

The report revealed that the “Earth’s temperatures have been sliding for 50 million years.”

In fact, today's average temperature of 58.96°F (14.98°C) is about 38 degrees cooler than the 96.8°F (36°C) average temperature from around 100 million years ago.

This completely destroys the mainstream narrative that we are on the brink of a global heating catastrophe.

And contrary to common belief, Rep. Thomas Massie says that we actually “need more CO2” because it's associated with plant life “doing better” and crop production going up.

Everywhere you turn, the climate change narrative screams “scam.” Watch Dr. William Happer, PhD, expose the truth about it all in our exclusive interview.

#9 - “The number of FBI informants participating in the January 6th protest will shock” Americans.

#8 - Tens of thousands of violent immigrants with convictions for sexual assault and murder are roaming US streets, according to ICE data.

#7 - FBI whistleblower urges Americans to stock up on food and prepare for hard times.

#6 - Jesse Watters notices something strange about the handling of the would-be Trump assassin’s manifesto.

#5 - U.S. lawmakers prepare for mass casualty event.

#4 - RFK Jr. completely destroys the insane push to put every overweight American on Ozempic.

#3 - Ukraine President Zelenksky gets visibly agitated as Trump dominates their meeting, citing a “very good relationship” with Putin.

#2 - Former CDC director Robert Redfield admits RFK Jr. has been right all along.

#1 - Federal judge rules fluoride poses “UNREASONABLE risk” to children.

BONUS #1 - SNL Surprisingly Airs the Truth About Joe Biden’s Exit

BONUS #2 - Bill Maher’s Guest Says Something So Stupid That Even He Thinks She’s Crazy

BONUS #3 - You Won’t Believe How Easy It Is for Scammers to Steal Your Home

BONUS #4 - Devastating Footage Emerges From U.S. South Amid Severe Flooding & Potential Dam Failures

BONUS #5 - MSNBC Speaks With Michigan Union Workers – Things Don’t Go as Planned

