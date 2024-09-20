Playback speed
Share post
Mainstream Media Picks Up Story of Alexis Lorenze's Horrific Vaccine Injury

The Vigilant Fox
Sep 20, 2024
64
Transcript

UPDATE: Alexis Lorenze’s story has gone so viral that the media is now forced to cover it. Fox News 11 Los Angeles calls what Alexis suffered an “extreme adverse reaction.”

“Alexis says she ultimately agreed to the hospital's requirement of receiving three vaccines: meningitis, pneumonia and tetanus. Within 10 minutes, she had an extreme adverse reaction.”

Nurse Angela, who has honorably stayed at Alexis's bedside, reports, “She lost vision in both eyes. She started bleeding out of her nose, she started vomiting, and then these purple patches under her skin started appearing at the top of her head, and then just started spreading. And it's now covering pretty much all of her body.”

Fox News 11 tried contacting UCI Medical Center for comment, but “despite repeated calls and e-mails, UCI Media Relations has not responded.”

Thankfully, “Alexis is slowly getting better. She has regained vision in both eyes … It could take several weeks before she is well enough to be released.”

Read More About Alexis’s Story Here:

Horrific Vaccine Injury Leaves 23-Year-Old Woman Fighting for Her Life

The Vigilant Fox
·
Sep 18
Horrific Vaccine Injury Leaves 23-Year-Old Woman Fighting for Her Life

This is what 23-year-old Alexis Lorenze looked like before her vaccine injury. And this is what she looks like now.

Read full story

