Media Blackout: 10 News Stories They Chose Not to Tell You - Episode 22

#10 - The United Kingdom refuses to sign the World Health Organization’s pandemic treaty.
#9 - Joe Biden crumbles as CNN host unexpectedly fact-checks him to his face.
#8 - Boeing story takes shocking turn as ten new whistleblowers come forward after two die.
#7 - “Scarf lady,” Deborah Birx says thousands of Americans could be injured by the COVID vaccines.
#6 - Putin orders military to hold nuclear weapon drills.
#5 - Pro-vaxxer gets schooled after challenging Robert Kennedy Jr. on the COVID vaccines.
#4 - YouTubers catch a Hollywood producer trying to date a 15-year-old girl.
#3 - Former CNN Chris Cuomo anchor makes a shocking U-turn on ivermectin.
#2 - Trump classified documents trial postponed indefinitely after Jack Smith admits to evidence of tampering.
#1 - AstraZeneca withdraws COVID-19 vaccine globally after admitting deaths.
BONUS #1 - Dr. Peter McCullough Reveals How Much Doctors Were BRIBED to Push COVID Shots
BONUS #2 - Bidenomics Hits Americans With Double Whammy
BONUS #3 - How to Get Ivermectin, Z-Pak, and More
