Media Blackout: 10 News Stories They Chose Not to Tell You - Episode 22

The Vigilant Fox
May 12, 2024
#10 - The United Kingdom refuses to sign the World Health Organization’s pandemic treaty.

#9 - Joe Biden crumbles as CNN host unexpectedly fact-checks him to his face.

#8 - Boeing story takes shocking turn as ten new whistleblowers come forward after two die.

#7 - “Scarf lady,” Deborah Birx says thousands of Americans could be injured by the COVID vaccines.

#6 - Putin orders military to hold nuclear weapon drills.

#5 - Pro-vaxxer gets schooled after challenging Robert Kennedy Jr. on the COVID vaccines.

#4 - YouTubers catch a Hollywood producer trying to date a 15-year-old girl.

#3 - Former CNN Chris Cuomo anchor makes a shocking U-turn on ivermectin.

#2 - Trump classified documents trial postponed indefinitely after Jack Smith admits to evidence of tampering.

#1 - AstraZeneca withdraws COVID-19 vaccine globally after admitting deaths.

BONUS #1 - Dr. Peter McCullough Reveals How Much Doctors Were BRIBED to Push COVID Shots

BONUS #2 - Bidenomics Hits Americans With Double Whammy

BONUS #3 - How to Get Ivermectin, Z-Pak, and More

Thank you for joining us this week. We’ll be with another episode next Sunday at 6 PM Eastern (subscribe so you don’t miss it).

