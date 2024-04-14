Media Blackout: 10 News Stories They Chose Not to Tell You - Episode 18

#10 - JP Morgan CEO issues urgent warning to America.

#9 - Mainstream media fails to mention "showers with dad" and molestation claims after Ashely Biden diary leaker is jailed.

#8 - FBI quietly releases unclassified file on Ashli Babbitt…during the solar eclipse.

#7 - A new WEF report reveals the global elites’ shocking plan to enforce vaccination.

#6 - Dr. Phil brutally destroys DEI advocate in under 40 seconds.

#5 - Joe Rogan drops theory explaining why most doctors are silent on COVID vax injuries and deaths.

#4 - Alex Jones to sue FBI and CIA after undercover video reveals feds targeted him.

#3 - Former CBS reporter accuses network of “journalistic rape” for barring her efforts to “expose government corruption.”

#2 - Incriminating audio captures Biden telling his ghostwriter, “I just found all the classified documents stuff downstairs.”

#1 - Esteemed Japanese professor blows the whistle on the entire COVID scam.

Plus, an exclusive interview with Martin Armstrong on the future of the world’s economy. (Watch)

Share

BONUS #1 - Americans Are Flocking to This Unwavering Ally Amid Uncertain Times

BONUS #2 - Cancer Doctor Suggests Foods to Eat, and Not to Eat

BONUS #3 - What Is Doxycycline and Why Do You Need It?

Thank you for joining us this week. We’ll be with another episode next Sunday at 6 PM Eastern (subscribe so you don’t miss it).

SUPPORT THE SHOW THROUGH OUR SPONSORS:

1.) My Patriot Supply: https://bit.ly/Prepare-With-VNN

2.) Done With Debt: https://www.donewithdebt.com

3.) Field of Greens: https://brickhousenutrition.com/pages/vnn

• Promo Code VNN to save 15%

4.) Allegiance Gold: https://www.allegiancegold.us/brics-poised-to-overtake-us-dollar-sf-vnn/

Leave a comment

Thanks for tuning in. If you appreciate our work, click here to help us spread the word and share on 𝕏.

Share this list on 𝕏