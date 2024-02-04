Playback speed
Share post
Media Blackout: 10 News Stories They Chose Not to Tell You - Episode 8

The Vigilant Fox
Feb 04, 2024
12
Transcript

#10 - Ed Dowd reveals alarming excess death data in children. (Exclusive Interview)

#9 - The January 6 pipe bomber was actually a ‘former government official,’ according to reports.

#8 - RFK Jr. exposes Joe Biden’s racist past in viral post.

#7 - Megyn Kelly thinks E. Jean Carroll may have just handed the election to Donald Trump.

#6 - The data is clear: COVID-19 “vaccination” does not protect against severe hospitalization and death.

#5 - Iconic rapper Snoop Dogg makes a surprising statement about Donald Trump.

#4 - WHO chief admits info warriors are hindering the NWO agenda.

#3 - James O’Keefe drops viral video with top White House cyber official.

#2 - Tucker Carlson warns against the true motives behind the globalist agenda.

#1 - Australian man injured by Pfizer jab wins landmark claim against his employer.

BONUS #1 - Cancer Doctor Suggests Foods to Eat, and Not to Eat

BONUS #2 - Biden’s Border Disaster Is Setting the Stage for a Public Health Catastrophe

BONUS #3 - Beef Company CEO Stands Up To Big Pharma: “I’ll Shut Down the Company Before We Ship a Single Bag With mRNA-Injected Meat”

Thank you for joining us this week. We’ll be back again with episode 9 next Sunday (subscribe so you don’t miss it).

