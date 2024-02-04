Media Blackout: 10 News Stories They Chose Not to Tell You - Episode 8

#10 - Ed Dowd reveals alarming excess death data in children. (Exclusive Interview)
#9 - The January 6 pipe bomber was actually a ‘former government official,’ according to reports.
#8 - RFK Jr. exposes Joe Biden’s racist past in viral post.
#7 - Megyn Kelly thinks E. Jean Carroll may have just handed the election to Donald Trump.
#6 - The data is clear: COVID-19 “vaccination” does not protect against severe hospitalization and death.
#5 - Iconic rapper Snoop Dogg makes a surprising statement about Donald Trump.
#4 - WHO chief admits info warriors are hindering the NWO agenda.
#3 - James O’Keefe drops viral video with top White House cyber official.
#2 - Tucker Carlson warns against the true motives behind the globalist agenda.
#1 - Australian man injured by Pfizer jab wins landmark claim against his employer.
BONUS #1 - Cancer Doctor Suggests Foods to Eat, and Not to Eat
BONUS #2 - Biden’s Border Disaster Is Setting the Stage for a Public Health Catastrophe
BONUS #3 - Beef Company CEO Stands Up To Big Pharma: “I’ll Shut Down the Company Before We Ship a Single Bag With mRNA-Injected Meat”
