Media Blackout: 10 News Stories They Chose Not to Tell You - Episode 27

#10 - Top law professor labels mRNA COVID-19 injections “weapons of mass destruction.”

#9 - Joe Biden’s daily pharmaceuticals have reportedly been revealed.

#8 - Joe Rogan now questions if elections are even “real.”

#7 - Candace Owens destroys Piers Morgan in a one-on-one debate about the COVID shots.

#6 - Celebrity trainer Jillian Michaels explodes on California’s woke policies. “You’ve lost your f*cking mind!”

#5 - The US-Saudi petrodollar deal ends after fifty years, and nobody’s talking about it.

#4 - Senator Lindsay Graham gives away the neocon playbook to the war in Ukraine.

#3 - Actor Kevin Spacey breaking his silence on Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Bill Clinton.

#2 - Newly-surfaced video exposes Nancy Pelosi admitting responsibility for unprotected US Capitol on January 6.

#1 - European elections see a dramatic shift to the right across the entire continent.

Plus, an exclusive interview with Dr. David Martin. (Watch)

Happy Father’s Day!

Share

BONUS #1 - Vaccine-Injured Pharmacist Breaks Down in Tears Testifying Before Ohio State Senate

BONUS #2- The Best Way to Prevent Government Snooping into Your Finances

BONUS #3 - How to Get Ivermectin, Z-Pak, and More

Thank you for joining us this week. We’ll be with another episode next Sunday at 6 PM Eastern (subscribe so you don’t miss it).

SUPPORT THE SHOW THROUGH OUR SPONSORS:

1. My Patriot Supply: https://bit.ly/Prepare-With-VNN

2. Done With Debt: https://www.donewithdebt.com

3. LEAN Weight Loss: https://leanvnn.com

• Use promo code “VNN” for 15%

off.

4. The Wellness Company: https://twc.health/BLACKOUT

• Use promo code “BLACKOUT” to save 10%.

Share