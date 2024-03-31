#10 - Court filings reveal full list of celebrities named in Diddy's sex trafficking lawsuit.
#9 - US braces for major supply chain disruption following Baltimore Bridge disaster.
#8 - Joe Rogan exposes Big Pharma's immunity from C19 jab liability.
#7 - Caller drops bone-chilling question on Robert Kennedy Jr. live on air.
#6 - Australia’s ‘Ministry of Truth’ threatens 𝕏 with $782,000 fine for Canadian man’s criticism of trans person.
#5 - CDC data shows cancer ‘red flags’ among young people.
#4 - Jon Stewart slams Trump for overvaluing his properties — then gets caught for doing the exact same thing.
#3 - FBI demands identities of users who watch certain YouTube videos.
#2 - FDA study admits C19 shots cause seizures in toddlers.
#1 - Julian Assange wins right to appeal extradition to the United States.
• Plus, an exclusive update from his father, John Shipton. (Watch)
BONUS #1 - Why the Baltimore Bridge Collapse is a Warning We Can’t Ignore
BONUS #2 - How to Overcome America’s Debt Nightmare
BONUS #3 - The Greatest Medication You’ve Never Heard of
Happy Easter! Thank you for joining us this week. We’ll be with another episode next Sunday at 6 PM Eastern (subscribe so you don’t miss it).
SUPPORT THE SHOW THROUGH OUR SPONSORS:
1.) My Patriot Supply: https://bit.ly/Prepare-With-VNN
2.) Done With Debt: https://www.donewithdebt.com
3.) Field of Greens: https://brickhousenutrition.com/pages/vnn
• Promo Code VNN to save 15%
4.) Prepper All Naturals: https://vigilantbeef.com
• Promo Code VNN to save 15%
Media Blackout: 10 News Stories They Chose Not to Tell You - Episode 16