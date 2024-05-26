Playback speed
Media Blackout: 10 News Stories They Chose Not to Tell You - Episode 24

The Vigilant Fox
May 26, 2024
Transcript

#10 - Middle schooler’s patriotic speech CENSORED by principal goes viral.

#9 - White House issues NINE corrections to one Biden speech.

#8 - A new video shows what really happened during the arrest of the world’s number one golfer.

#7 - Megyn Kelly schools Bill Maher on Hillary Clinton’s election denialism.

#6 - Three hundred pages of emails leave no doubt that Fauci lied, people died.

#5 - Orwellian digital IDS simultaneously begin rolling out in multiple nations.

#4 - Turbulence during Boeing flight results in one dead and several injured.

#3 - US government 'cartel' bribed CVS and Walgreens with billions of dollars to reject ivermectin prescriptions and promote COVID shots.

#2 - FBI authorized deadly force in Trump’s Mar-a-Lago raid.

#1 - Brilliant report explains how to stop the World Health Organization’s horrific Pandemic Treaty.

BONUS #1 - Dr. Peter McCullough Issues Urgent COVID Vaccine Warning to Donald Trump

BONUS #2 - Exclusive Memorial Day Discounts on mRNA-Free Prepper Beef

BONUS #3 - The Complete Guide to Stay Safe, Healthy, and Vaccine Free

Thank you for joining us this week. We'll be with another episode next Sunday at 6 PM Eastern

