4

Media Blackout: 10 News Stories They Chose No to Tell You - Episode 32

The Vigilant Fox
Jul 28, 2024
#10 - The “mother lode” of government data exposes the deadly COVID-19 shots.

#9 - RFK Jr. shreds Kamala Harris’ entire political career.

#8 - Chilling new video of 9/11 from a new angle surfaces after 23 years.

#7 - Jordan Peterson draws chilling comparison to today’s “gender-affirming care.”

#6 - Whistleblower reveals bizarre Secret Service decision ahead of deadly Trump rally.

#5 - Something fishy is going on with the social media companies and search engines tipping news in favor of Kamala Harris.

#4 - The FBI official who expressed disappointment over Trump’s survival has been identified.

#3 - Viewers notice big bruise on Biden’s jaw during Oval Office address.

#2 - Another COVID “conspiracy theory” becomes reality as a new study links the COVID shots to a serious eye condition.

#1 - Incoming “planetary emergency” signals a global government takeover.

BONUS #1 - The Gates Foundation Leaves Bioterror Smoking Gun

BONUS #2 - Trump Shooter’s Home Reportedly Scrubbed Clean Like a “Medical Lab” — No Silverware or Trash Found

BONUS #3 - How to Stay Connected When Disaster Strikes

BONUS #4 - The Silver Bullet to Losing Weight

BONUS #5 - Major US Tech Company Pulls ALL Advertising From Paris Olympics After Last Supper Mockery

