Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
15

Media Blackout: 10 News Stories They Chose Not to Tell You - Episode 26

The Vigilant Fox
Jun 09, 2024
15
Share
Transcript

#10 - Mainstream outlet features “excess deaths” and “COVID vaccines” in the same headline.

#9 - Trump hater crumbles on air when confronted with one simple question.

#8 - Reporter catches Biden campaign in a lie and brings all the receipts.

#7 - Ex-CDC director says vaccine mandates were a “terrible idea,” along with a number of other stunning COVID admissions.

#6 - Laughter erupts as Dr. Phil stuns Trump critic with one clear fact.

#5 - Biden’s allies officially freak out as his mental decline proves to be very real and serious.

#4 - Arizona GOP files bombshell lawsuit after discovering up to 1.3 million illegal voters.

#3 - Tucker Carlson gives the most reasonable explanation ever on why he chose not to get vaccinated.

#2 - Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs gets busted in massive $400,000 bribery scandal.

#1 - The World Health Organization warns a “new strain” of bird flu “has jumped” to humans with “potential for high public health impact.”

Plus, an exclusive interview with Dr. Rima Laibow.

BONUS #1 - Court Rules mRNA COVID-19 Jab is NOT a Vaccine Under Traditional Medical Definitions

BONUS #2 - Donald Trump’s COVID ‘Game-Changer’ Finds Surprising New Use

BONUS #3 - The Silver Bullet to Losing Weight

Thank you for joining us this week. We’ll be with another episode next Sunday at 6 PM Eastern (subscribe so you don’t miss it).

SUPPORT THE SHOW THROUGH OUR SPONSORS:

1. My Patriot Supply: https://bit.ly/Prepare-With-VNN

2. Done With Debt: https://www.donewithdebt.com

3. LEAN Weight Loss: https://leanvnn.com

• Use promo code “VNN” for 15%
off.

4. The Wellness Company: https://twc.health/BLACKOUT

• Use promo code “BLACKOUT” to save 10%.

15 Comments
Vigilant News
Vigilant News
Authors
The Vigilant Fox
Recent Posts
Legend Who Went Viral Trolling Fauci Revealed
  The Vigilant Fox
Media Blackout: 10 News Stories They Chose Not to Tell You - Episode 25
  The Vigilant Fox
Robert Kennedy Jr. Drops Surprising Comments on the Trump Trial
  The Vigilant Fox
The CDC Doesn’t Want You to See This Data
  The Vigilant Fox
‘Giant Threat to the Food Supply’: Dr. McCullough Issues Bird Flu Update
  The Vigilant Fox
Top Japanese Scientists DEMAND Withdrawal of COVID Shots
  The Vigilant Fox
Explosive Report Drops a Bomb on the Entire Childhood Vaccine Schedule
  The Vigilant Fox