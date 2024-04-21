Media Blackout: 10 News Stories They Chose Not to Tell You This Week - Episode 19

#10 - James O’Keefe uncovers who is really running the White House.

#9 - Malaysian doctor publicly apologizes for pushing COVID death shots.

#8 - Kentucky Senator Rand Paul issues stark warning to President Trump.

#7 - The NSA is ‘just days from taking over the internet,’ warns Edward Snowden.

#6 - Pro-vaxxer left speechless as Dr. McCullough drops stunning facts on podcaster’s show.

#5 - Megyn Kelly humiliates disgraced CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin.

#4 - Robert Kennedy Jr. exposes BlackRock’s chronic disease-related money laundering scheme.

#3 - Dr. Phil delivers stunning message to the COVID “experts” who got it wrong.

#2 - Trump warns of “world war” in shocking new statement.

#1 - Bombshell study confirms that COVID shots cause immunosuppression and create alarming conditions conducive to cancer growth.

Plus, disturbing news from New Zealand. Watch our exclusive interview with journalist Liz Gunn and vaccine data whistleblower Barry Young.

BONUS #1 - The Real Dangers of Biden’s Hidden Tax on All Americans

BONUS #2 - Five Signs You’re Not Getting Enough Fruits and Vegetables — And Strategies to Fix It

BONUS #3 - Dr. McCullough Issues Major Bird Flu Warning: “A Perfect Storm Is Brewing”

