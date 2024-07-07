#10 - Study uncovers a 37% LOSS in life expectancy among people who took two or more COVID shots.
#9 - Biden says he’s “proud” to be a “Black woman.”
#8 - Congressman shares jaw-dropping story about Trump’s legendary power move against the Taliban.
#7 - Joe Rogan's thought-provoking comparison of Maui and Ukraine goes viral.
#6 - World Economic Forum staffers accuse Klaus Schwab of sexual harassment.
#5 - Vivek Ramaswamy narrows down Joe Biden’s replacement to one of two individuals.
#4 - Trump floats “televised military tribunals” for jailing top Dem and GOP politicians.
#3 - Nearly 200 pages of Epstein Grand Jury documents are quietly released for the first time.
#2 - Putin supports Trump’s plan to stop the war in Ukraine.
#1 - Tennessee woman wins landmark lawsuit against BlueCross BlueShield, securing nearly $700K for denial of COVID vaccine exemption.
BONUS #1 - If You Thought Ivermectin Was Bad, Wait Till You Hear What They Did to This Drug
BONUS #2 - The Silver Bullet to Losing Weight
BONUS #3 - How to Stay Connected When Disaster Strikes
Thank you for joining us this week. We’ll be with another episode next Sunday at 6 PM Eastern (subscribe so you don’t miss it).
SUPPORT THE SHOW THROUGH OUR SPONSORS:
1. My Patriot Supply: https://bit.ly/Prepare-With-VNN
2. Done With Debt: https://www.donewithdebt.com
3. LEAN Weight Loss: https://leanvnn.com
• Use promo code “VNN” for 15% off.
4. The Satellite Phone Store: https://sat123.com
Media Blackout: 10 News Stories They Chose Not to Tell You - Episode 30