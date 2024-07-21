#10 - Joe Rogan raises SERIOUS questions about the Trump assassination attempt.

#9 - Mark Zuckerberg says watching Trump fist pump after being “shot in the face” is “one of the most badass things” he’s ever seen.

#8 - Tucker Carlson rocks the stage at RNC with epic speech, earns standing ovation.

#7 - The entire childhood vaccine schedule is now in question, and Donald Trump has made this clearer than ever.

#6 - Klaus Schwab’s co-author turns against the World Economic Forum, quietly pens novel on Davos racket.

#5 - Joe Biden has a disastrous moment on air when NBC News unexpectedly confronts him about his inflaming Trump comments.

#4 - Secret Service whistleblowers emerge following the Trump assassination attempt.

#3 - Bill Maher challenges Pete Buttigieg to explain why the heck Biden hasn’t fired the Secret Service director yet.

#2 - Chris Martenson, PhD, presents “rock solid audio proof that there were at least TWO shooters targeting Trump and the crowd.”

#1 - Elon Musk becomes the Democrats’ worst nightmare with a jaw-dropping $45 million-a-month commitment to back Donald Trump.

BONUS #1 - The Top 10 Signs That Biden Has Dementia

BONUS #2 - How to Get Ivermectin, Z-Pak, and More

BONUS #3 - Bill Maher Knocks Some Sense in Liberals Who Wished for Trump's Death

