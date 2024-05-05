Playback speed
undefinedx
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
20

Media Blackout: 10 News Stories They Chose Not to Tell You - Episode 21

The Vigilant Fox
May 05, 2024
20
Share

#10 - US Senators (49) drop a bombshell on the World Health Organization.

#9 - YouTube DELETES Eva Vlaardingerbroek's historic speech exposing the Great Replacement agenda.

#8 - Dr. Phil breaks his silence on the Trump sham trial.

#7 - James O’Keefe drops bombshell undercover video exposing the CIA.

#6 - Michigan senator goes viral after issuing dire election fraud warning.

#5 - The money going towards Ukraine is not to defeat Russia but something far more sinister, according to a former Bush official.

#4 - Shocking internal documents expose the CDC’s COVID vaccine death cover-up.

#3 - The United Nations is promoting the idea of declaring a “planetary emergency,” and it’s even more terrifying than you think.

#2 - Donald Trump slams Jack Smith after bombshell documents prove coordinated legal assault by Biden DOJ.

#1 - MP Andrew Bridgen issues a chilling statement on the death toll of the COVID-19 injections. (Watch the Interview)

Share

BONUS #1 - As Leftists Celebrate Karl Marx’s Birthday, One Company Fights Back

BONUS #2 - Cancer Doctor Suggests Food to Eat, and Not to Eat

BONUS #3 - How to Get Ivermectin, Z-Pak, and More

Thank you for joining us this week. We’ll be with another episode next Sunday at 6 PM Eastern (subscribe so you don’t miss it).

SUPPORT THE SHOW THROUGH OUR SPONSORS:

1.) My Patriot Supply: https://bit.ly/Prepare-With-VNN

2.) Done With Debt: https://www.donewithdebt.com

3.) Field of Greens: https://brickhousenutrition.com/pages/vnn

• Promo Code VNN to save 15%

4.) Allegiance Gold: https://www.allegiancegold.us/brics-poised-to-overtake-us-dollar-sf-vnn/

Get more from The Vigilant Fox in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android
20 Comments
Vigilant News
Vigilant News
Authors
The Vigilant Fox
Recent Posts
Media Blackout: 10 News Stories They Chose Not to Tell You - Episode 20
  The Vigilant Fox
The CDC Doesn’t Want You to Hear This Conversation
  The Vigilant Fox
Media Blackout: 10 News Stories They Chose Not to Tell You This Week - Episode 19
  The Vigilant Fox
Bad News for the COVID Vaccinated
  The Vigilant Fox
Tucker Carlson Announces New Telegram Channel Following Interview With Pavel Durov
  The Vigilant Fox
Dr. Peter McCullough Sounds the Alarm on COVID Vaccine-Induced “Turbo Cancer”
  The Vigilant Fox
Media Blackout: 10 News Stories They Chose Not to Tell You - Episode 18
  The Vigilant Fox