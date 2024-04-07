4

Media Blackout: 10 News Stories They Chose Not to Tell You - Episode 17

Apr 07, 2024
#10 - Virologist predicts imminent “tsunami of death” among the COVID vaccinated.

#9 - Trump haters get hit by a surprising turn of events.

#8 - Imprisoned rap mogul warns Diddy over “that little secret room you guys are participating in.”

#7 - RFK Jr. hits back at Chris Cuomo after being labeled a “conspiracy theorist.”

#6 - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suggests speaker Mike Johnson is being BLACKMAILED to support the Deep State agenda.

#5 - Tennessee legislators pass bill classifying “vaccine lettuce” as a “drug.”

#4 - JK Rowling could be imprisoned for “misgendering” people under new law.

#3 - Sage Steele exposes ESPN’s ban on forbidden COVID vaccine questions.

#2 - Louisiana becomes first US state to reject WHO-WEF power grab.

#1 - 100% cancer remission achieved in ALL patients in groundbreaking study.

BONUS #1 - Bidenomics Hits Americans With Double Whammy

BONUS #2 - Cancer Doctor Suggests Foods to Eat, and Not to Eat

BONUS #3 - How to Get Ivermectin, Z-Pak, and More

Thank you for joining us this week. We’ll be with another episode next Sunday at 6 PM Eastern (subscribe so you don’t miss it).

