Media Blackout: 10 News Stories They Chose Not to Tell You - Episode 15

#10 - Riot erupts after migrant swarm steamrolls US National Guard.
#9 - Clinton Airport executive shot in the head by Federal agents.
#8 - Ron Paul warns public to prepare for unpredictable ‘Black Swan’ event.
#7 - Lawsuit drops bombshell on FDA’s Orwellian lie about Ivermectin.
#6 - Elon Musk issues emotional statement in the final minutes of Don Lemon in…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Vigilant News to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.