#10 – Top experts accuse the government and Big Pharma of COVID-19 vaccine cover-up.
#9 – Robert Kennedy Jr. urges investigations into SSRIs and mass shootings.
#8 – Joe Rogan makes profound statement about high levels of fluoride in drinking water, says there is a “direct correlation” with low IQs.
#7 – CIA built “12 secret spy bases” in Ukraine and waged shadow war for 10 Years, bombshell NYT report confirms.
#6 – Dr. Phil issues a stunning criticism of the US government.
#5 – Hunter Biden finally admits Joe Biden is “The Big Guy.”
#4 – Tucker Carlson poses an unexpected COVID vaccine question.
#3 – Neil Oliver warns ‘a storm is coming’ for the guilty.
#2 – Troubling new evidence shows third pipe bomb camera deliberately turned away from crime scene on January 6.
#1 – COVID vaccine mandates declared ‘unlawful’ by landmark Supreme Court ruling.
Plus, an exclusive interview with funeral director and embalmer Richard Hirschman on the clot conundrum. (WATCH)
BONUS #1 - Beef Company CEO Stands Up To Big Pharma: “I’ll Shut Down the Company Before We Ship a Single Bag With mRNA-Injected Meat”
BONUS #2 - The Truth Is Being Hidden from You: How to Stay Ahead of the Curve
BONUS #3 - Dr. McCullough: How to Get Ready for the Next Pandemic
Thank you for joining us this week. We’ll be with another episode next Sunday at 6 p.m. Eastern (subscribe so you don’t miss it).
SUPPORT THE SHOW THROUGH OUR SPONSORS:
1.) The Wellness Company: https://www.twc.health/BLACKOUT
• Promo Code BLACKOUT to save 10%
2.) Field of Greens: https://fieldofgreens.com
• Promo Code BLACKOUT to save 15%
3.) Prepper All Naturals: https://vigilantbeef.com
• Promo Code BLACKOUT to save 15%
4.) Naked Organs: https://www.holisticgoddess.com/BLACKOUT
• Promo Code BLACKOUT to save 10%
Media Blackout: 10 News Stories They Chose Not to Tell You - Episode 12