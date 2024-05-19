Playback speed
Share post
Media Blackout: 10 News Stories They Chose Not to Tell You - Episode 23

The Vigilant Fox
May 19, 2024
1
Transcript

#10 - Cancer surgeon drops ivermectin bombshell, revealing its potency in fighting cancer.

#9 - Michael Cohen gets destroyed by Trump's defense team in cross-examination.

#8 - Climate scientist suggests “culling” the human population with a deadly pandemic to lower carbon emissions.

#7 - Journalist Glenn Greenwald makes eye-opening prediction about Ukraine.

#6 - Dr. Peter McCullough issues urgent COVID vaccine warning to Donald Trump.

#5 - King Charles unveils hellish painting of himself.

#4 - Slovakia Prime Minister Robert Fico shot following criticisms of WHO Pandemic Treaty and Ukraine war.

#3 - UNC Chapel Hill abolishes DEI department and transfers all funds to campus cops.

#2 - Stephen A. Smith defends Aaron Rodgers’ COVID-19 vaccine stance.

#1 - Fourteen senators and MPs urge Australian Prime Minister to reject World Health Organization’s pandemic reforms.

BONUS #1 - Joe Biden crumbles as CNN host unexpectedly fact-checks him to his face.

BONUS #2 - Americans Are Flocking to This Unwavering Ally Amid Uncertain Times

BONUS #3 - Dr. McCullough Issues Major Bird Flu Warning: “A Perfect Storm is Brewing”

Thank you for joining us this week. We’ll be with another episode next Sunday at 6 PM Eastern (subscribe so you don’t miss it).

