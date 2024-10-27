#10 - Elon Musk Drops IRS Bombshell

#9 - Tucker Carlson delivers powerful election prediction.

#8 - Washington Post bails on Kamala Harris.

While you’re here, don’t forget to subscribe to this page for more weekly news roundups.

#7 - Five-year-old child develops autism after being forced to get 18 vaccines in one day.

#6 - Alliance of doctors compile 18 alternative cancer treatments that work!

#5 - UK non-profit caught in huge scandal plotting to “kill Musk’s Twitter.”

#4 - Scientific bombshell shatters the climate change narrative.

#3 - Donald Trump crushes Kamala’s fading chances of winning in jaw-dropping Joe Rogan interview.

#2 - Bill Gates ordered to stand trial for misleading the public on the COVID vaccines.

#1 - Workers fired due to COVID vax mandate score MASSIVE payout.

Share

BONUS #1 - Kamala Booed After Beyoncé Bait-N-Switch

BONUS #2 - How to Prepare for a Post-Election Nightmare Now

BONUS #3 - Elon Musk Delivers Exciting News About the 2024 Election

BONUS #4 - How to Get Ivermectin, Z-Pak and More

BONUS #5 - Video of Kamala Campaign Staffer Screaming at Toddler Goes Viral

SUPPORT THE SHOW THROUGH OUR SPONSORS:

1. Goldco: https://VNNGold.com

2. My Patriot Supply: https://bit.ly/Prepare-With-VNN

3. Tax Network USA: https://TNUSA.com/VNN

4. Home Title Lock: https://www.hometitlelock.com/?coupon=VNN